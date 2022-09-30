YBNL singer Asake has happily taken to social media to announce his sold-out shows at the popular O2 Academy venue in London

The Terminator hitmaker returned with another post letting fans know that he sold out yet another date within minutes and will be announcing a third date

Many were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages for him and Davido also reacted

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

YBNL music star Asake is on a serious roll at the moment and his supporters are more than excited on his behalf.

Just recently, the singer took to his Instagram page letting the world know that he sold out his O2 Academy show just within five minutes of announcing ticket sales.

Asake sells out O2 Academy in 5 minutes. Photo: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

“K Terminators Sold out my 1st LONDON show in 5 minutes una too much Can’t leave anyone out 2nd Date added tickets on Sale Monday LET’S GO! I can’t wait to see you all!,” he wrote.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The singer returned with another post saying tickets for a second date announced also sold out within minutes and his team has now considered adding a third date.

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Taking to the comment section of his post, singer Davido wrote:

"Mr money."

Read more comments sighted below:

akinofabj said:

"Congratulation MR money."

6barz said:

"Then he should do 4 02 shows if he sold out in minutes there are people pending ."

call_me_zaddy_dmw said:

"Mr Money no dey waste time, shey you no remember?"

everythingnaart said:

"UK fans don’t play around like other fans. You should be sold out everywhere. Anyways see you in NYC on October 7th ."

Don Jazzy hails Asake's new album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy couldn't contain his excitement for Asake's new album as he took to his social media page to hail the street music sensation.

Don Baba J wrote on his page that the singer should just be given the award of the artist of the year already.

The Peace Be Unto you singer, who recently dropped his first official album titled Mr Money With The Vibe, is probably the biggest breakout star in the music industry in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng