Internationally renowned female Afrobeat singer Nigeria's Tiwa Savage recently made history as she became the first African to perform at the coronation of a British monarch

Tiwa Savage performed the 'Keys of the Kingdom' at King Charles' coronation concert on Sunday, May 7, 2023, and it was a beauty to watch

The Nigerian-born singer brought her A-game in every sense of the performance, and she did so while wearing a stunning regal green gown; what a sight it was to behold

Nigeria's Tiwa Savage, aka the Queen of Afrobeat, produced a stunning performance at the King Charles coronation concert on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Tiwa made history as one of the 12 twelve persons who was given the esteemed honour amongst all the singers worldwide to grace the British monarch's coronation with their talent.

Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage produces a breathtaking performance at King Charles' coronation. Photo credit: @thetattlerroomng

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian singer is the first African to perform at the coronation of a British monarch. Tiwa Savage, on the night, took to the stage rocking an emerald green gown, and she was every bit breathtakingly stunning.

Watch a portion of Tiwa Savage's performance from the concert below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See how Nigerians reacted to Tiwa Savage's performance at King Charles' coronation

@sandy_coco__:

"I like the title "QUEEN OF AFROBEAT"

@michaelgeorge2:

"What was camelia telling king Charles immediately after tiwas performance."

@ninuoola:

"I love that the color of her dress represent us."

@chiamaka_ibekwe:

"The gift of a man shall bring him before kings."

@xanax_oz:

"British sha, Them too like to Dey carry people profit anyhow! Tiwa sang the song then but not for Charly. Now they made it look like she sang it for him."

@magudu_prints:

"Camilla is telling chalse that we need to give her a portion of land in d palace."

@osi.evans:

"Camilla don de warn King Charles not to collect Tiwas number."

@valzikie:

"This is perfection! The voice, the outfit, the infusion of her culture, everything!"

@glossyfaith:

"If e choke you go know the queen of afrobeat who Dey zuzu."

Tiwa Savage emerges only African artist to perform at King Charles’ coronation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Afrobeat continues to hold the world to ransom. The latest instalment of its takeover is spearheaded by a veteran singer dubbed the Queen of Afrobeat, Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa is set to make history as the first and only African artist to perform at a British monarch's coronation.

Savage has been bestowed the rare opportunity to perform at a British monarch's coronation as the crowned Prince of Wales, Prince Charles Windsor finally gets crowned as the new King of England.

Source: Legit.ng