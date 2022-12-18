Nigerian music star Davido joined some other artists as they perform at the closing ceremony of the 2022 world cup in Qatar

Their live performance comes ahead of the final match between Argentina and France, which are the two countries that made it to the last stage

The videos of Davido's performance have excited many Nigerians as well as celebrities as many took to social media to hail him

Barely a few hours before the final match between Argentina and France today, December 18, Nigerian music star David Adeleke better known as Davido, who recently returned to social media performed live alongside other artists at the closing ceremony of the world cup.

Recall that the world football body FIFA had given an update on what football lovers should expect.

Videos from Davido's performance in Qatar. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

FIFA in a tweet on Saturday said the closing ceremony would be a night to remember as it confirmed that Davido alongside other singers who sang the world cup soundtrack will perform live before the final match.

See videos from the live performance below:

Fans hail Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

onyinyeeeee:

"David is performing and messi will win."

carphy_flinks:

"We are proud of you Ori ade."

iam_florence_:

"I’m here for it."

torplad:

"ahh e don finish performa na…na glo?"

emmanuella_iloba:

"Lovely Nigeria to the world ."

justrubeee:

"The world missed David.

wendy_adammaaa:

"I just Dey shout shekpe sinceee ."

entertainforlife:

"A king & more ❤️."

mslisababe:

"DAVIDO making Nigeria and Africa Proud ❤️."

wavychuks:

"Superb OBO no go minus ❤️."

melvofficial9030:

"Why that woman look am like dat sef."

