APC's Bola Oyebamiji claimed victories across 11 local government areas in the 2026 Osun State governorship election, based on collated results

The party's strongest performance came in Irewole LGA, where it pulled nearly 30,000 votes against Accord's 10,934

Results also show Accord recorded higher vote totals in several other LGAs not won by the APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), led by its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, secured victories in 11 local government areas (LGAs) in the 2026 Osun State governorship election, based on the results provided.

The results, as collated from the various LGAs, show that the APC defeated the Accord candidate in the 11 LGAs where it recorded the highest number of votes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won 11 local government areas in the 2026 Osun State governorship election. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

Full list of LGAs won by APC:

1. Olorunda LGA

Accord: 23,514

APC: 24,671

2. Ife-South LGA

Accord: 13,507

APC: 14,678

3. Ola-Oluwa LGA

Accord: 10,063

APC: 10,782

4. Isokan LGA

Accord: 13,765

APC: 14,063

5. Atakumosa-East LGA

Accord: 7,872

APC: 9,936

6. Irewole LGA

Accord: 10,934

APC: 29,972

7. Atakumosa-West LGA

Accord: 7,479

APC: 10,037

8. LGA

Accord: 12,023

APC: 16,120

9. Irepodun LGA

Accord: 14,504

APC: 15,713

10. Boripe LGA

Accord: 12,448

APC: 19,963

11. Ilesha-East LGA

Accord: 12,280

APC: 16,208

APC's strongest showing

Among the 11 LGAs, Irewole recorded APC's biggest margin, with Oyebamiji's party polling 29,972 votes against Accord's 10,934 votes.

The APC also recorded notable victories in Olorunda, Boripe, Obokun and Ilesha-East, according to the results supplied.

The results provided show that the APC did not lead in several other LGAs, where the Accord candidate recorded higher vote totals.

List of 19 states won by Adeleke

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, running on the Accord Party ticket, pulled ahead in 19 of the 30 local government areas declared at the Independent National Electoral Commission collation centre in Osogbo, putting him in a commanding position as the final declaration approaches.

The governorship election took place on Saturday, August 15, with results collated and announced the following day. Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, is serving as the state's Returning Officer and is expected to formally declare the winner after the conclusion of the collation exercise.

Source: Legit.ng