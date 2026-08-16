Osun 2026 Election Results: Full List of LGAs Won by Oyebamiji's APC
- APC's Bola Oyebamiji claimed victories across 11 local government areas in the 2026 Osun State governorship election, based on collated results
- The party's strongest performance came in Irewole LGA, where it pulled nearly 30,000 votes against Accord's 10,934
- Results also show Accord recorded higher vote totals in several other LGAs not won by the APC
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The All Progressives Congress (APC), led by its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, secured victories in 11 local government areas (LGAs) in the 2026 Osun State governorship election, based on the results provided.
The results, as collated from the various LGAs, show that the APC defeated the Accord candidate in the 11 LGAs where it recorded the highest number of votes.
Full list of LGAs won by APC:
1. Olorunda LGA
Accord: 23,514
APC: 24,671
2. Ife-South LGA
Accord: 13,507
APC: 14,678
3. Ola-Oluwa LGA
Accord: 10,063
APC: 10,782
4. Isokan LGA
Accord: 13,765
APC: 14,063
5. Atakumosa-East LGA
Accord: 7,872
APC: 9,936
6. Irewole LGA
Accord: 10,934
APC: 29,972
7. Atakumosa-West LGA
Accord: 7,479
APC: 10,037
8. LGA
Accord: 12,023
APC: 16,120
9. Irepodun LGA
Accord: 14,504
APC: 15,713
10. Boripe LGA
Accord: 12,448
APC: 19,963
11. Ilesha-East LGA
Accord: 12,280
APC: 16,208
APC's strongest showing
Among the 11 LGAs, Irewole recorded APC's biggest margin, with Oyebamiji's party polling 29,972 votes against Accord's 10,934 votes.
The APC also recorded notable victories in Olorunda, Boripe, Obokun and Ilesha-East, according to the results supplied.
The results provided show that the APC did not lead in several other LGAs, where the Accord candidate recorded higher vote totals.
List of 19 states won by Adeleke
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, running on the Accord Party ticket, pulled ahead in 19 of the 30 local government areas declared at the Independent National Electoral Commission collation centre in Osogbo, putting him in a commanding position as the final declaration approaches.
The governorship election took place on Saturday, August 15, with results collated and announced the following day. Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, is serving as the state's Returning Officer and is expected to formally declare the winner after the conclusion of the collation exercise.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944