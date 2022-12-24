Top Nigerian singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma, no doubt had a lot going on with their relationship in year 2022

From breaking up, to getting back together and breaking up again, before finally reuniting then suffering a great loss and then getting married, their union has definitely faced ups and downs

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at the year 2022 for Davido and Chioma and some of the highlights of the couple

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Much loved Nigerian celebrity couple, Davido and Chioma, are no doubt a favourite of fans despite the curveballs their relationship throws at fans from time to time.

Recall that Chioma was famed to be Davido’s ‘Assurance’ before their eventual breakup which might have had something to do with the singer welcoming a child with a UK-based makeup artist, Larissa London.

Despite their famed relationship taking a downward turn, the year 2022 saw the couple being co-parents to their son, Ifeanyi, and Chioma was then referred to by some netizens as a babymama as opposed to his fiancée like she was called in the past.

Davido and Chioma's ups and downs in 2022. Photos: @davido, @thechefchi, @yas_ln

Source: Instagram

Davido however did not relent on showing love to Chioma while they co-parented their son and he was known to show her appreciation with posts on his Instagram stories.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

These moves usually gave fans hope and sparked rumours that the couple was back together even though they never publicly acknowledged it.

Gradually, Chioma started to respond to Davido’s endearments on social media by replying to his appreciation message and this made fans believe there was hope for them reuniting.

Davido and Chioma step out in the new year

In January 2022, the couple were seen together at a family event but it was not clear that they were together. They however seemed cordial in each other’s company and online fans noted that they had been praying for them.

Chioma and Ifeanyi join Davido in London for O2 show

The biggest move showing that they were back on great terms was in March 2022 when Chioma boarded the singer’s private jet with their son and the rest of his team ahead of his show at the O2 in London. Davido also left fans gushing after he went to pick them at the airport himself.

A number of netizens were pleased to see Davido and Chioma in the same space again and they noted that love always wins.

Online endearments continue

Davido continued to hail Chioma online and sometime in May 2022, the music star was seen drooling over a meal she had cooked. All this while, the couple's fans were unsure about whether they were back together or not.

Davido defends Chioma against online troll

In September 2022, the celebrity couple gave major goals after the singer was seen defending her against a man who had threatened to hit her.

The troll had vowed to slap Chioma over how she greeted Davido’s big brother on social media. In response to that, the music star threatened the troll who eventually deleted his comment.

Davido gifts Chioma customised 002 pendant as they go public

In September, Davido had a massive concert in Lagos and Chioma was seen taking front row seat to support her man. She also had on a customised 002 pendant to complement Davido’s 001 title and this left many of their fans excited.

Chioma takes Davido to church for the first time in 3 years

By October 2022, it was very clear that the celebrity couple had put their differences aside and were back together. This was evident when the music star followed Chioma to church. Davido’s close associate, Soso Soberekon, noted that it was the singer’s first time in church in three years as he hailed Chioma as a good woman for making it happen.

Davido and Chioma kiss in public after reuniting

One of the highlights for many ‘Chivido’ fans in 2022 was in October when the couple started to openly own their relationship and were spotted on several occasions strolling on the streets of London with their entourage. One of such times in London was when Davido and Chioma shared their first public kiss after reuniting. They were seen locking lips at a club and a lot of people were pleased with the development and encouraged the couple to get married as soon as possible.

Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday

One of the symbols of love of the celebrity couple was their son, Ifeanyi. He clocked 3 on October 20, 2022, but a lavish party was thrown to celebrate him on October 24. Ifeanyi received an outpouring of love as the celebrity couple and Davido’s associates shared videos showing the energetic little boy getting prepared for his big day. The couple also debuted a lovely family photo of themselves with their son that left many fans gushing as they continued to pray for them to get married.

Tragedy struck

After Ifeanyi’s party, fans were pretty much assured that Davido and Chioma were back to stay and their lovers ‘shipped’ them aggressively especially as the couple continued to give goals on social media with photos and videos from their outings.

Davido and Chioma were away at one of such outings when their young son, Ifeanyi, passed on. According to reports, the three-year-old had drowned in his father’s Banana Island mansion pool when his parents were on a trip. The tragic news broke out on October 31, just days after netizens had been treated to videos of the happy and energetic little boy at his birthday party. The news shook a lot of Nigerians and social media users went cold while many remained in denial as the news made the rounds.

Outpouring of love for Davido and Chioma

After the unfortunate news of Ifeanyi’s demise became public knowledge, a large number of the couple’s celebrity colleagues and fans took to social media to mourn. Even Wizkid and Burna Boy expressed their pain in social media posts. For several weeks after, fans continued to pray for the couple to remain strong as more clips of Ifeanyi during his lifetime started circulating on the internet.

Davido and Chioma married

As expected, Davido and Chioma stayed away from social media after the tragedy and when they eventually emerged, it was at the inauguration of the music star’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who had won the Osun state governorship election. Many fans were pleased to see the couple out in public again and the wedding rings on Davido and Chioma’s fingers got fans even more excited.

Davido’s close associate, Cubana Chiefpriest, also confirmed in a social media post that they had indeed gotten married. While the circumstances surrounding their marriage was considered a sad one by many, others were however pleased to see that they had finally defined their long-term relationship.

Davido makes first post on social media

Another exciting news for fans was when it was announced that Davido will be performing at the World Cup finals. He had earlier made history as the first Nigerian to be featured on a World Cup song. Davido arrived in Qatar with Chioma and he shared a photo of them together on social media. The post even made history as the most liked photo on Instagram Nigeria.

While Davido and Chioma’s relationship was marked with a lot of ups and downs during the year 2022, they no doubt proved their strength and commitment to each other and fans were pleased to see how they weathered the storm together.

Source: Legit.ng