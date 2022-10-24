Singer Davido and his lover, Chioma, threw a massive birthday for their son, Ifeanyi, on Sunday, October 24, 2022

The lavish party went down at the singer’s father’s mansion and many showed up to celebrate with the family

Fun videos and photos from the birthday party made it to social media and people had different things to say

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido and his lover, Chioma Rowland, gathered friends, family members and colleagues on Sunday, October 24, to join them in celebrating their son.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the little man clocked 3 on October 20 and both parents heartily celebrated him on their Instagram pages.

Fun videos from Ifeanyi Adeleke's lavish 3rd birthday. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Well, the celebration didn’t end online as they made sure to give Ifeanyi a deserving birthday party.

The event went down at the expansive residence of Davido’s billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, and several videos from the event made it online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out a video showing the set-up at the birthday venue below:

The mother and father of the celebrant were both spotted in cool outfits as they supervised activities to make sure things go the way they planned.

Man of the hour, Ifeanyi, was also captured with friends who showed up at the party to celebrate with him.

From indications, Ifeanyi's elder sister, Imade, and other siblings were not present at his birthday party.

Check out more fun videos below:

Social media users react

simplycul said:

"This one go do pass Davido. Lovely boy ."

ezenwanyibekee said:

"Beautiful family! Papa will still look like Daddy, because OBO is powerful o."

srukuhene1 said:

"Such a happy family ❤️❤️❤️❤️ God continue to bless them."

henrietta_nelz said:

"Ifeanyi u just no need worry about anything.. ur papa gat all for u.. Omo.. let's exchange life for 1week abeg."

knowing_waheeda said:

"Such a cute boy, next year won’t pass me by insha Allah. Ovaries be warming up ."

Fans gush over funny video of Davido's Ifeanyi dancing

Davido was all excited as his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who he had with his love interest, Chioma, turned three years old on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Davido took to his Instagram page to share a funny video of Ifeanyi dancing amid cheers and applause from those present.

The funny video has left many celebrities as well as fans and followers gushing as they joined Davido to celebrate his son.

Source: Legit.ng