Celebrity weddings always make the top list of events that shook the online community and 2022 wasn’t any different

A number of popular names in the entertainment industry finally found love and said yes to their special persons

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some celebrity weddings that took fans and online observers by complete surprise in 2022

The year 2022 is wrapping up in a few weeks and it is interesting to note that it has indeed been a rewarding year for romantics on social media always looking for the next best love story.

Some popular names in the entertainment industry took their fans, friends and colleagues by surprise after going public with their relationships and getting married.

Celebs that had their weddings and engagements in 2022.

Source: Instagram

As expected, these wedding parties were the talk of the town on social media and they cannot be easily forgotten even if one tried.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some top entertainers whose weddings came as a pleasant surprise to many.

Check them out below:

1&2 Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard

Although many admitted that they had suspected them for a while, things didn't become official until Freddie let the cat out of the bag on Peggy's birthday.

The actor used the opportunity to profess his love to her and go public with their relationship.

As if that was not enough, the weeks that followed saw the movie stars announcing their wedding plans and eventually tieing the knot in a ceremony that held netizens spellbound.

2&3. Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike

The Nollywood actress first broke the internet in 2021 after she shared her lover's photo, Fidelis Anosike, on social media.

However, many had moved on from the moment and had no idea that things had gotten so serious between them to the point of marriage.

Around April 2022, pre-wedding photos of the two set social media on a frenzy and things got even more real with their traditional and white wedding ceremonies.

5 &6. Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

Although the wedding dates have not been made public, these two set the internet ablaze after Mr Eazi popped the question and it finally became clear that they would become husband and wife.

From indications, their wedding is going to make the list of top celebrity events that would rock 2023. Fingers crossed!

7 & 8 Davido and Chioma

The lovebird rekindled their love some months ago but things took a sad and unexpected turn after they lost their only child together, Ifeanyi.

Davido and Chioma spent the weeks that followed away from social media until they resurfaced while attending the singer's uncle's inauguration ceremony.

Interestingly, many spotted wedding rings on Davido and Chioma's fingers and it has gotten people wondering if they made things official while they were away.

9 & 10. DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor

Just like her sister, Temi, billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy finally got off the market as she got engaged to British lover, Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy's engagement came as a complete shock and surprise to many as they hailed her for keeping her private life off social media.

Just like Temi, Cuppy's wedding might also be going down in 2023.

