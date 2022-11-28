Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, appears to have confirmed that Davido and Chioma are now a married couple

Taking to social media, the celebrity barman shared a snap of Chioma with Davido and his dad and called them Adelekes

This came after photos showed Davido and Chioma rocking wedding bands on their ring fingers and Nigerians reacted

Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, recently seemed to confirm Davido’s marriage to Chioma on social media.

On his official Instagram page, the socialite shared a photo of the couple with Davido’s father and another family member.

Cubana Chiefpriest calls Chioma an Adeleke as he confirms her marriage to Davido. Photos: @oladaniel_, @cubana_chiefpriest

However, Chiefpriest’s caption caught the attention of many after he called them all Adelekes.

He wrote:

“Adeleke’s”

See his post below:

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest seemingly confirms Davido and Chioma’s marriage

A number of internet users were overjoyed by the news and they stormed the comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say below:

asanyauc:

“Davido's BEST choice - so much love for you two.”

oge_mma:

“I see triplets. 2 boys & 1 girl.”

dollyp_xx:

“E chokeeeeee...e strangulate. Favorite couple on the Internet”

ifyendowed:

“God I thank you for the life of this two super humans, may your peace, light, blessings, replenishment and happiness never depart from them in the Mighty name of Jesus.”

2nitdontee:

“God is the greatest Adeleke's A A ifeoma ifeoma.”

miss_omah_ :

“Our wife.”

browniwales:

“This 2 days Chivido surfaced online,IG come. Dey sweet me again. super stars”

ogesnazzy: Forever. It is sealed. congratulations to my darling chi. Omalicha nwa, Anya ruru ala. Your home shall be blessed and it shall not fail in your hands ijn”

browniwales:

“Awww Mr and Mrs David Adeleke My babies I’m addicted to these two. More strength my favorite couple.”

bella_so_rich:

“This one sweet my belle wotoporiously! David is taken. Chioma is taken Make everybody mark their boundary love them dearly!”

"Mr and Mrs David Adeleke": Photos of Chioma with her in-laws trend

Davido and his partner, Chioma, are in the news again for good reasons. The celebrity couple recently made their first public appearance at the singer’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s Osun state governorship inauguration, after the demise of their son, Ifeanyi.

New official photos from the event were shared online and fans were quick to notice the wedding rings on Davido and Chioma’s fingers.

In the snaps, Chioma was seen with Davido as well as some of her in-laws from the Adeleke family.

