Grieving lovers, Davido and Chioma have been trending in the online community since they made their first public appearance

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over photos and videos of the couple taken while they attended the singer’s uncle’s swearing-in ceremony in Osun state

However, many who have taken note of rings occupying their wedding fingers are wondering if they tied the knot while they were away

Fans and supporters of Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido, and his lover, Choma Rowland, were more than thrilled to see the couple again after a long time.

The grieving parents had taken an abrupt exit from social media weeks ago after losing their only child together, Ifeanyi, to a domestic accident.

Fans spot wedding rings on Davido and Chioma's fingers.

However, Davido made his public comeback in Osun state on Sunday, November 27, while attending the swearing-in ceremony of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as a new governor.

The singer’s attendance was picked up by several news outlets and social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the 30BG crooner.

Much later in the day, another video of Davido and his woman, Chioma, posing for photos in their family house also surfaced online.

Amid it all, some curious online observers couldn’t help but note that both individuals were rocking wedding bands on their fingers.

_slimella20 said:

"Chioma wear ring too congratulations my pipo."

@raphbrainy said:

"Look at those fingers with his beautiful ring ."

__p.e.a.r.l said:

"Am I the only one seeing ring on her finger?"

Estrella said:

“I think Davido truly got married cos I’ve never seen him wear a ring on that finger."

favorgiftedcollection3 said:

"U dy see ring still dy say allegedly."

Temitope said:

“Wait, no be wedding ring dey Davido hand so. Where is Chioma?"

