Nollywood actor Yul Edochie in a recent Instagram post described himself as a proud polygamist and sparked reactions online

Media personality, Daddy Freeze, was among those who tackled the actor and noted that his wife, May, never consented to his polygamist nature

Recently married actress, Peggy Ovire, also took a swipe at Edochie in his comment section over his declaration

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s marital life continues to spark heated debates online especially since he often talks about it on social media.

Recall that Legit.ng recently reported that the actor took to his Instagram page with a post in which he proudly declared himself a polygamist.

Daddy Freeze tackles Yul Edochie. Photo: @yuledochie/@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Edochie equally penned a lengthy epistle in which he tried to use bible verses to support his argument and decision to take in more than one wife.

Among those who have now called out the movie star is media personality and clergyman, Daddy Freeze,

Taking to Edochie’s comment section, Freeze agreed with Edochie and noted that indeed, there is nothing wrong with a man who chooses to embrace polygamy.

He, however, made it clear that in Edochie’s case, his first wife, May, never consented to the idea of having her husband bring another woman into their home.

Freeze wrote:

“My brother there is nothing wrong with polygamy. It is scriptural like you noted. Abraham, David and Solomon were all polygamists. Polygamy can’t stop you from being a man of God. However, the only issue is that May @mayyuledochie is NOT happy. Traditionally (with regards to Nigerian culture) and scripturally, the first wife must consent. May made it clear that she didn’t consent. This is my issue. Do have yourself a happy holiday.”

Edochie’s recently married colleague, Peggy Ovire, equally took a swipe at the actor as she wondered why he had to bring up the topic again.

See screenshots of their comments below:

Daddy Freeze, Peggy Ovire comments on Yul Edochie's page. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie sparks reactions online with dance video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the former presidential aspirant stirred mixed reactions online after he was spotted getting busy in a video.

Edochie couldn't help himself from moving his waists as singer Kizz Daniel's song came on and he shared a video on Instagram.

However, netizens were far from impressed as they kicked against his choice of outfit and his display in its entirety.

