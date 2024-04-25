The EFCC has been commended for making moves to protect and defend the sanctity of the naira following the prosecutions of some celebrities, including Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest

A legal icon, Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, made the commendation in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

Barrister Anifowoshe then urged the EFCC to be consistent in its move to defend the naira at all costs and ensure that everyone is treated equally, irrespective of their status

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest and prosecution of celebrities, including Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky and Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the legal adviser said moving to sanitize the naira was in the right direction and urged the court to remain steadfast in delivering justice on the matter.

The legal icon posited:

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) 's recent clampdown on individuals accused of abusing the naira is a positive step towards upholding the integrity of our currency and enforcing financial regulations. It's commendable to see the EFCC actively monitoring both online and offline activities to prevent illegal practices that undermine the value of the naira.

“It is reassuring that the EFCC is following due process by charging suspects to court within the stipulated time frame as provided by Section 35(5) of the 1999 Constitution. This adherence to legal procedures ensures that the rights of the accused are respected and that justice is served fairly and transparently.

"It is essential that this enforcement effort is applied consistently and impartially to all individuals who engage in naira abuse, regardless of their social status, wealth, or influence. No one should be above the law, and every offender must be held accountable for their actions.

“I urge the courts to adjudicate these cases without bias and to deliver justice swiftly. By prosecuting offenders and imposing appropriate penalties, we can deter future instances of naira abuse and protect the integrity of our currency for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

Naira Abuse: Why Cubana Chief Priest Granted Bail

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky's sentencing and the bail granted to Cubana Chief Priest by the same court for the same reason have continued to generate controversies among Nigerians on social media.

But Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, explained the differences between the two judgments delivered by the Federal High Court in Lagos in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Gaffar explained that Bobrisky admitted to committing the crime at the beginning of the hearing, while Cubana Chief Priest said he was not guilty, meaning the EFCC had to prove the allegation with substantial evidence.

