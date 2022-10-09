Davido and Chioma have managed to remain a trending topic in Nigeria over their rekindled relationship

Just recently, the celebrity couple was spotted sharing a kiss at a nightclub in London in a viral video

The clip of Davido and Chioma kissing caused a massive buzz on social media as Nigerians had mixed feelings

Nigerian singer, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma, have continued to get people talking with their incessant display of affection.

Shortly after they were confirmed to be an item again, Davido and Chioma were spotted sharing a heartfelt kiss in a London nightclub.

In a video that was captured and posted online by the singer’s associate, Soso Soberekon, Davido was seen looking very happy before he reached out for a kiss from Chioma, and she obliged.

Davido and Chioma kissing in London. Photos: @sososoberekon

After the short but cute kiss, Davido let out a sheepish smile. See the video below:

Davido and Chioma kissing raises mixed reactions from Nigerians

The celebrity couple’s cute kissing display left many fans either gushing over them or complaining about their incessant public display of affection. Read what some of them had to say below:

chidionu:

"For once, Nigerians are happy for lovers."

emmanuelsonchibuike:

"If OBO mess up again, e no go good."

shez_kemi:

"Let the love between them continue like this"

daniellaonyiis:

"We re waiting for either wedding or breakfast "

oracleofhype:

"Be like this girl don get belle again because na this same thing happen last time."

vivianstar5:

"Ok nice couple….can we move on pls, tired of seeing them everywhere."

ada_di_iche_:

"E don do o , make we hear word "

official_chris11:

"What are they trying to prove? Asking respectfully!"

milandrea12:

"See how Davido is blushing "

preshlovelies222:

"PDA is too much to be real. Praying for them."

Man defends Chioma for going back to Davido despite cheating

As the celebrity couple continue to show romantic displays online, a Twitter user used the opportunity to drag people criticising Chioma for going back to the singer.

The tweep, Edijalo, noted that there are not many Nigerian women who would not go back to men like Davido.

Not stopping there, he added that some of these people criticising Chioma also find it hard to leave their cheating boyfriends just because they have an apartment in Lekki phase 2.

