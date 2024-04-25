Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has reacted to a viral post of a doctor encouraging men to marry untouched ladies

The logistics manager, in reaction to the post re-shared on an Instagram page, dropped a cryptic comment

Isreal DWM's comment has spurred reactions, with some netizens insinuating he was speaking from experience

Singer Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, better known as Israel DMW, has spurred reactions with his response to a viral post by a medical doctor with the moniker @FirstDoctor on social media platform X, advising men on the reasons they should marry only untouched ladies.

Isreal DMW, who repeatedly made headlines over his messy exchange with his estranged wife Sheila Courage, who reportedly ended the marriage over for various reasons peddled online, shared a cryptic comment as he reacted to the doctor's advice.

Isreal DMW drops a cryptic comment as he reacts to a doctor's post. Credit: @isrealdmw

According to the doctor who listed ten benefits of wifing untouched ladies said they there were fewer chances of divorce, less psychological damage and less emotional baggage in such marriages.

The doctor added that a man would face less risk of contracting infection and the woman is less likely to cheat in addition to her having utmost respect for her husband.

He wrote in part:

"Less risks of STIs. Less likely to cheat. Better respect for you. Better morals and self control. Stronger bond with you: they lose their pair bonding capacity as they rack up body counts."

See the doctor's viral tweet below

See a screenshot of Isreal DMW's response below:

Screenshot of Isreal DMW's comment. Credit: @isrealdmw

Reactions trail Isreal DMW's response

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions, see them below:

otosln:

"@isrealdmw update them my bro they've no idea."

godwinho2000:

"@isrealdmw let dem know."

sayrahsugar:

"@isrealdmw make doctor dey play."

victor_ubabike:

"@isrealdmw which one be Helooooo? Is the truth."

vintage_00723:

"@isrealdmw nah Only JUJU know wetin his eyes se."

