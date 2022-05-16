Top Nigerian singer, Davido recently gushed over his son’s mother, Chioma’s cooking on social media

The music star took to his social media page to share a video of himself enjoying a hot meal made by Chioma

Davido drooled over Chioma’s cooking as he bragged about her always delivering while showing off the food

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently showed love to his on and off boo, Chioma, on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Stand Strong crooner posted a video of himself enjoying a hot meal made by Chioma.

In the short clip, Davido gushed over Chioma’s cooking skill and noted that she had delivered the lovely looking meal to him.

Davido drools as Chioma makes hot meal for him. Photos: @thechefchi, @davido

According to Davido, Chef Chi always delivered. He also accompanied his caption with a series of emojis including one of a red heart.

See the video below:

Internet users react as Davido drools over Chioma’s cooking

Davido’s post where he showed off the hot meal that Chioma delivered to him soon made the rounds on social media and Nigerians reacted. Read what some of them had to say below:

Britney_omi:

“❤️❤️.”

Sister_miracle1:

“ everybody.”

Nice one.

Rapper CDQ charges Davido $10,000 to cook for him per day

Popular Nigerian rapper, CDQ, showed fans that there is more to him than music and that he is also good in the kitchen.

Just recently, the music star caused a buzz online after he prepared noodles, fried plantains and fried eggs then he shared a video of his plate on social media.

Taking to his Instagram story, CDQ accompanied the clip of his mouthwatering food with a caption where he gave fans tips on how to get the best result.

According to him, people should try cooking their noodles with ofada sauce and also make sure their plantain is four days ripe before frying it. He also advised them to fry their eggs with sardines.

Not long after CDQ shared a video of his plate online, top Nigerian singer, Davido, went to his DM to drool over it.

In the private message, the DMW boss asked CDQ when he would be coming to also cook for him. To that, the rapper responded by stating his fee.

