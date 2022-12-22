To the shock of many, Basketmouth has taken to social media to announce the end of his marriage to his wife Elsie

The comedian stated that it was a difficult decision to make, and the public should respect their privacy

Basketmouth also added that he and his ex-wife will continue to work together to give their kids the best

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has taken to social media with a very shocking announcement.

The actor on his social media pages, disclosed that after much deliberation, he and the mother of his three kids have decided to go their separate ways.

Comedian Basketmout makes shocking announcement Photo credit: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

He continued by saying that despite the separation, he and Elsie will continue to work hard to give their children the love, support, care, and guidance they need in life.

Basket also humbly urged Nigerians to respect their privacy in this difficult times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"For the first and last time"

See post below:

Source: Legit.ng