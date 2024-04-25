Well-known real estate mogul Abu Abel made it to the news once again after he was spotted in a fancy location

A video that made its way online saw the Lekki big boy in the company of two well bodied gorgeous women

The trio went on to share some sweet moments that were captured in the viral clip, leaving netizens to stir up their imaginations

Popular Lagos real estate mogul Abu Abel recently made it to the frontlines of blogs after a video caught him in a good mood with two attractive ladies.

The viral clip saw the two bodied women simultaneously kiss him on his cheeks while the socialite gave a generous smile to show he was enjoying the moment.

Abu Abel trends online. Credit: abel_egbarin

Source: Instagram

From the captured ambiance, the scene most likely occurred in a plush restaurant.

See the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Abu Abel

From the comments online, some internet users claimed that the two women were the Lekii big boy's sisters, while others (mostly men) fantasized about having a moment like that.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dj_drizzy:

"Person get money, fine, get level, con still get swag. lol wetin you expect."

ehazed:

"Just get money for the life o."

bbigmickey:

"Na him sisters be that na."

omolara_dc:

Omo Ballo voice."

ralph_newrevelation:

"See women that condemns cheating and being a second wife."

mees_rammyy:

"He didn’t call us to help him enjoy now ooo, tomorrow he will be shouting tell us to come out and help him protect that seyi tinubu want to collect his land."

debby__bby1:

"King Solomon no do pass like this."

t_wizzzy:

"They his sisters. Can’t you ppl see the resemblance, you ppl just believe anything this bloggers say with their misleading caption and titles."

Abu Abel gives Mohbad’s wife and son N2m

Abu stirred emotions online with a philanthropic act he recently pulled as he sends Mohbad's son Liam Aloba N2m.

A screenshot of the receipt of the money sent to Mohbad's son's account has emerged online, and it has got people talking.

In reaction to the philanthropic act, netizens slammed the socialite, noting that he is not the type of person they want close to the #JusticeforMohbad's cause.

Source: Legit.ng