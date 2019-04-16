JAMB 2022: How to check and print your exam results at home

Are you a candidate who recently sat your Matriculation exam? The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board recently released the 2022 results. If you have not checked yours, you should learn how to check your JAMB result today. The process is straightforward and quick.

The JAMB logo. Photo: @jambhq

Source: Facebook

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board is responsible for conducting matriculation exams whose outcome determines entry into universities and colleges. It places qualified candidates in various tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Knowing how to check your JAMB result is important as it will help you prepare mentally for the next academic level.

How to check and print your JAMB 2022 results

Did you know that your UTME examination results for 2022 are out? The board released them on Saturday, 14th May 2022. Checking examination performance can cause anxiety. If you are confident that you did your best, now is the time to look at how you performed.

How do I check my JAMB result?

All candidates who sat for their UTME examinations can access their scores through the JAMB result checker number issued by the board. Follow the steps below to discover how you can see your scores.

On your phone, go to messages and start a new message.

Type UTMERESULT and send it to 55019. You must send the message using the same number you used to register for the UTME examination.

A message with your scores will be sent to your phone.

NB: You must only use the JAMB result checker number to access details of your performance. Only one number has been issued, so candidates should be cautious as fraudsters tend to send messages with misleading information.

A young woman using her phone to text. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio

Source: UGC

Feedback

Now that you have learned how to check your JAMB result, you should also know the kind of feedback you can expect. Once you complete the steps above, you will receive a feedback SMS almost immediately.

If you use a different number from the one you used for registration, the feedback text will be as follows.

This phone number was not used for registration.

If there is no issue with your scores, expect the following text to provide you with your original JAMB result.

Dear Mr/Miss X, your result is as follows… (and details will be provided)

If your UTME outcome is withheld, expect a message saying Result Withheld .

. If your scores are pending final review or are being reconsidered, the feedback will be as shown below.

Result withheld pending the upload of clarifications/documents required from you.

If you gained unauthorised access to the examination hall, the message will be Invalid Entrance into the Exam Hall.

How to check your JAMB results online

The board has not uploaded it on its website yet. Therefore, you cannot access the outcome online. Instead, you should wait until the board announce the scores have been published on the JAMB portal.

A young man throws papers into the air. Photo: @Ketut Subiyanto

Source: UGC

Contacts

If you need to contact an officer for further details, you should use the contact details below.

Phone numbers: +2348166335513/ +2348123658955

+2348166335513/ +2348123658955 Online ticketing: Visit the official website and raise a ticket through the online ticket system

Are JAMB results for 2022 out?

Yes, the scores for the 2022 UTME are out, and all candidates can find out the outcome using the checker provided by the board. Kindly note that it is not possible to check your results via the JAMB portal in 2022 at the moment.

How can I check my JAMB results?

You can find out how you performed by sending the message UTMERESULT to 55019 using the phone number you used to register for the examination. The board will announce when these details will be available online.

If you have been wondering how to check your JAMB result in 2022, fret not. The process is straightforward and takes less than a minute.

