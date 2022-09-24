Singer Davido is currently back in Nigeria and the 30BG hitmaker kicked things off with a massive concert in Lagos

Surprisingly, Davido’s former lover and baby mama, Chioma Rowland, was among those who showed up to support him

Chioma wasn’t entirely comfortable as a camera captured her having fun and social media users argued that the two are definitely back together

Singer Davido and his baby mama, Chioma Rowland, are still on good terms but the two continue to leave people wondering if they are back together.

The 30BG singer made it back to Nigeria over the weekend and he kicked things off with a massive concert in Lagos.

Chioma at Davido's show. Photo: @iamdreofficial

Surprisingly, Chioma was among those who showed up to watch him perform and she even took the front row at the concert.

One 30BG team member who was also present at the event filmed Chioma watching the singer perform but she wasn’t entirely pleased with being on camera.

Chioma was equally spotted rocking a customized 30BG pendant that Davido gifted each member of his camp.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

teejay_uzo said:

"These two people are definitely in a relationship ."

chiamakagracella said:

"The day my faves gets married I will do a massive giveaway ❤️."

kay_k_101 said:

"I love these 2.. I hope they're still together."

sucresignaturesng said:

"They are back."

i_am_amii2 said:

"Chioma no dey like all these paparazzi ."

preciousjudg_ said:

"The earlier y’all realize these two are still together, the earlier y’all rest. Isn’t it obvious? Na only she born for am? Make una leave my fave and him wife abeg."

amina.k.aminu said:

"That girl can pretend ehnee when she and David broke up she wasn't shy of camera ohhh. Now that she's back with him she's not forming shy again werey."

Davido clamps down on man for threatening to slap Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido once again caused a buzz online over his relationship with his on-and-off girlfriend, Chioma.

The singer sprung into action and defended the mother of his son after an online user threatened to slap her.

The netizen had vowed to slap Chioma over the way she congratulated Davido’s brother on his new Bentley.

