Popular Nigerian singer, Asake, is back to hosting shows in Lagos after the death of two ladies at his London concert

At his recently held Lagos show, the YBNL star paid tributes to those who lost their lives at his UK event

A number of netizens however reacted to Asake paying tribute to the deceased and many noted that he should not yet be hosting another show

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Asake, is in the news after he paid tribute at his Lagos show to the ladies who died at his London concert.

Recall that a mum of two, Rebecca Ikumelo, and a 23-year-old security detail, Gabrielle Hutchinson, lost their lives as a result of the crowd surge at the Asake show in the UK.

The YBNL star recently returned on stage in Lagos on December 22, and he paused his performance to pay tributes to the deceased.

Asake paid tribute to the two people who died at his London concert. Photos: @flytimefest, @temitopeolodo (Twitter)

In a video making the rounds, the Joha crooner told the crowd to stay silent as he expressed remorse at the unfortunate demise of the two women in London.

He said:

“Inside of me I feel pain for them. But may their souls rest in peace. Before we go on, I just want us to have a minute silence for them, for those who lost their lives in London, may God be with them.”

See the viral video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of Asake paying tribute to ladies who lost their lives in London

Shortly after the clip went viral online, it raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens. A number of people were displeased to see Asake back to performing and many of them called for him to be sued. Others, however, noted that his tribute will not bring the ladies back to life.

Read some comments below:

Akeemtundeelegbeji:

“He should have canceled this show.Two people died while the third is still between life and death as a result of the stampede at his canceled London show but he could run down to Nigeria to host the next show few days after.That's the height of insensitivity and inhumanity.”

sucrepatra28:

“His tribute will not bring them back to their families this Christmas, not now or next year it's so painful.”

rollyswiss:

"Asake is back to performing? Wow."

dory_namata:

"Lmao he’s Back making money ? Pls go get them lawyers ‍♀️before you attack me it could be you."

funkii_famm:

"People saying his still cashing out ( may the soul of the ladies rest in peace and GOD give their family comfort ) am sure he had this shows booked already, he can’t just decide to cancel it. Production has gone into them already."

multiplelif:

"This is the same thing I always tell people, do whatever you can to save your life, keep off from places or anything that will lead to your untimely death because if you ever die today no body cares and life goes on immediately, not even your siblings will stop other important things they are doing because of your death . Try your best to manage your life and live the rest for God."

ehiglamoure:

"Nah who die loose, nothing will pause for the dead... e try sha he sha acknowledged them even though it won’t bring them to life. He did d right thing regardless."

13____thirteen_:

"Dam*n at least cancel all shows for this year,Omo no more value for human life."

naomicrystal1:

"God! 2 lives??????? On top wetin exactly? Sungba???"

chukwue6uka:

"It’s sad that she died yes but , Asake killed her ?? I don’t understand why he should not be back performing , na ment? Y’all are doing the most please. Life goes on , na God dey protect us. Anyone could go the next day. The world will move on."

naija_most_wanted_:

"Family need to do a law suit… his back making money he needs to pay.. ask Travis Scott."

