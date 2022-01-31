Davido spent a portion of his weekend with family members and he shared an update with fans on social media

The singer was spotted with his son Ifeanyi and baby mama Chioma Rowland at a family function

Fans on social media had sweet reactions with many of them expressing satisfaction that things are still cordial between the singer and Chioma

Music star Davido had an event-filled weekend but it didn’t stop him from making out time to show up for a family function.

In his usual fashion, the 30 BG musician took to his Instastory channel with an update for his fans and followers on the social media platform.

Reactions

Source: Instagram

Davido was spotted carrying his son Ifeanyi with some other members of his crew also seen at the event.

Interestingly, the singer’s baby mama, Chioma Rowland, also graced the gathering with her presence.

Chioma who seemed to be seated just beside the father of her child filmed a video of Davido’s cousin, BRed and his wife who were seated at the other end of the table.

A video spotted online also managed to capture the entire family members seated as they enjoyed the evening.

Watch below:

Reactions

medcareng said:

"Hallelujah. My prayers are working‍♀️."

uchezipele said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. The more you look the less you see game of chioma and Davido."

tmusa_001 said:

"Normally his always be good with his baby mama's 001 4 U❤️."

officialahmadany said:

"Che na today una still never believe say Davido and Chioma dey low key abi."

ijeoma.nwankpa said:

"Wow, see love birds, they can't leave each other for anyone oh❤️."

jummyofdmosthigh said:

"They’ve always been good . Always check their stories . Dem always they thesame party especially if na Davido family party."

