One of Naira Marley's singer, Zinoleesky, is ready to take music lovers by storm with his upcoming album 'Element' which will be released this week

The young singer shared the good news on social, media as he boasted that his album would save people from the bad music that has been ruling the industry

He posted the steering of his controversial Ferrari while also telling fans about the release date of his new album

Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, better known as Zinoleesky, has assured Nigerians about his yet-to-be-released album.

In one of his recent posts, the singer, who unveiled his mansion said that his album would free Nigerians from the shackles of bad music they have been listening to for a very long time.

He shared the title of his song with this fans and he told them to anticipate it.

Zinoleesky speaks about album.

Zinleesky posts Naira Marley's picture

Sharing a picture he took with his record label boss, Naira Marley, he posted the release date for the body of work.

The singer whose new Ferrari caused a stir after it was shown off didn't indicate whether he featured the Marlian boss in any of his songs or not.

Zinoleesky speaks about his mansion

Legit.ng had reported that Zinolessky had opened up after a rumour started trailing the mansion he just unveiled.

A man had claimed that he was flaunting the same house that Naira Marley bought for him in 2023.

Reacting to the negative news, Zinoleesky made an Instagram Live session where he took his fans on tour of the new property just to prove that it was not his former property.

Zinoleesky rides in his Ferrari

Legit.ng had reported that Zinokleeasky was sighted in his expensive Ferrari for the first time after he splashed money to acquire it.

He had announced the arrived of the wonder on wheels during his fight with his colleague, Seyi Vibes.

While cruising around with the whip, he didn't roll up his glass and many taunted him for not using AC in an expensive car.

