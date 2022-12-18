Nigerian music star Davido has shared his first post on his Instagram page since going offline after his son Ifeanyi’s death

Davido shared pictures of him and Chioma getting ready ahead of his performance at the ongoing world cup in Qatar

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have stormed social media to jubilate following his return to social media

DMW label boss, David Adeleke Davido has returned to the popular photo-sharing app Instagram.

Davido took to his Instagram account to share loved-up photos with his wife, Chioma better known as Chef Chi ahead of his performance at the 2022 Qatar closing ceremony on Sunday, December 18th.

Davido shares new pictures. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The DMW label boss had been absent offline since his son Ifeanyi's death.

Sharing the post, Davido wrote:

“Eta 1hr”.

See the post below:

Reactions as Davido returns

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as fans and followers including celebrities jubilate over the singer's return.

Kiddwaya:

“You cant hold back greatness!!!!

Isreal DMW:

“my oga & madam.”

gossipmilltv:

"Number 1 in Africa is back!!! Biggest Artiste in Africa!!! No one comes close!!! ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

haaj_silver:

"Proud of you 30 billion times till infinity ↗️❤️."

tokianifowose:

"show rocker, we missed you ."

missrozapepper:

"My president, Love u so much. Go there and show them how it is done. Make us Proud. Put the country on the map."

shawnifee:

"So good to have you back!After all you’ve gone through, this is the perfect comeback. On the World Cup finals stage, watched by billions of people around the world ❤️."

smallalhaji:

"The only GOAT at the World Cup final. ✅."

FIFA gives interesting update ahead of Davido, others' performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that FIFA had given an update on what football lovers should expect ahead of Davido and other artists' performances in the closing ceremony.

FIFA in a tweet via its official Twitter handle said it would be a night to remember as it revealed that Nigerian singer Davido alongside other singers who sang the world cup soundtrack will perform live before the final match.

The tweet read in part:

“Sunday will be A Night to Remember!

Source: Legit.ng