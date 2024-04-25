Ini Edo Shows Opulence and Elegance In Flamboyant Blue Dress, Fans React: "It's Giving Everything"
- Actress Ini Edo loves to look good always and she displayed this desire with her latest traditional outfit
- The movie star wore a beautiful blue dress which she blended with coral beads and other accessories
- She appreciated her fans and colleagues who celebrated her on her birthday as she hyped her lovely attire
Nollywood actress Ini Edo showed the extent she could go to look beautiful as she rocked a traditional blue outfit.
The hand of her dress was stylishly designed to rest on her arms and some parts of the classy outfit were made with a mesh.
Her 'gele' sat pretty well on her head, giving her a 'mummy of Lagos' vibe. Besides having a beautiful face, the mother of one has a curvy body that displayed itself in her dress.
She wore red coral beads on her neck and wrist and rocked a silver ring that exuded class and elegance.
Ini captioned her photos on her Instagram page:
"I just want to thank every single one of you. I am blessed, humbled, and emotional just by how much love you guys are showing me on my special day. I wish I could respond to every single person. I see you, I love you, and I appreciate you for real. Thank you so very much and may God bless you all."
See Ini Edo's outfit in the slides below:
Fans hype Ini Edo's outfit
Several fans and colleagues of Ini Edo have praised her. See some of the comments below:
@ikogbonna:
"It’s giving everything and more."
@patienceozokwo:
"Birthday blessings to you my dear."
@the.ochanya:
"You are loved, mama."
@ememisong:
"Happy birthday, dear Sis."
ebomoney1:
"We love you, mama."
@bby_porch:
"Welcome beauty."
@eglorys:
"Your name is Ini meaning time and I am saying that indeed this is your time. Happy birthday to you, my superstar. My goddess. Keep shinning. We are proud of you (EKET)."
Ini Edo rocks a lovely black dress
Legit.ng earlier reported that Ini Edo has gotten her fans excited with a photo she recently posted online.
On her Instagram page, the role interpreter made some flowery comments about herself and praised her look.
Her fans were in awe of her, and they noted that her outfit was beautiful; they also made nice comments about her skin.
