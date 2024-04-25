Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced the appointment of the chess master Tunde Onakoya as the state's sports ambassador

Abiodun said the appointment of the Guinness world record holder was in preparation for the state to host the national sports festival in nine months' time

The governor also announced the Ogun state chess competition in honour of Onakoya, where the winner would be awarded the Tunde Onakoya Prize

Abeokuta, Ogun - Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya has been appointed as an Ogun sports ambassador for Chess as the state prepares to host the national sports festival in nine months..

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun announced the appointment in a tweet while playing host to the chess master on Thursday, April 25.

Governor Abiodun honours the chess master Tunde Onakoya Photo Credit: Dapo Abiodun

According to the governor, Onakoya will train chess players from the state during the sports festival. He also announced that the state will organize the Ogun state chess competition in honour of the new Guinness World Records holder.

Tunde Onakoya: What is Ogun state chess competition?

Governor Abiodun disclosed that the Ogun state chess competition winners will be awarded the Tunde Onakoya Prize.

The tweet reads in part:

"We welcomed Mr. @Tunde_OD, the National Master of Chess and @GWR holder for the longest chess marathon. Beyond chess, he founded 'Chess in Slums Africa' to inspire and uplift underprivileged children.

"Today, we appointed him as our State Sports Ambassador as Ogun State prepares to host the National Sports Festival in nine months, where chess will be featured. In his honour, we are launching the Ogun State Chess Competition, which Mr. Onakoya will design.

"We also announced the Tunde Onakoya Prize to reward the competition's winner, recognising his dedication and leadership in promoting chess in our state.

Onakoya recently broke the former record set by Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, who played chess for 56 hours and 9 minutes in 2018.

