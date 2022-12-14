For many people, being a celebrity especially a man means not having time for your kids or their interests

Some male Nigerian stars have however refuted that claim by showing up for their kids both home and abroad

From vacations to birthday parties, to showing up for holidays, Legit.ng bring you a list of male celebrities who put their best foot forward for their kids this year

Parenting is a big deal that requires not just money, but quality attention, and while some celebrities have used their careers as excuses, others have gone out of their way to be present in their children's lives.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some male celebrities who showed up and went all out to show up for their kids whenever it was needed.

These kids enjoy lavish gifts, vacations, and quality time with their dad, showing the world the other side of the celebrity, they love so much.

1. Davido

It is only worthy that OBO takes the first spot, seeing as he is constantly used as a yardstick for other Nigerian celebrity dads.

The singer has kids both home and abroad, and for every time any of them celebrated their birthdays, Davido made sure to be present even if it means going straight from a show.

Davido's Imade has expensive diamond jewellery in her name as well as other gifts, all thanks to her daddy.

2. Timi Dakolo

The Iyawo crooner loves to show off his wife and kids, and this year, he showed other sides of being a father.

This year, Timi Dakolo enjoyed heavy billing from his children, even after relocating them to another country.

The singer also did not hesitate from showing off his kids' achievement, especially when it comes to music.

3. AY

AY became a dad for the second time this year, and the comedian went into full daddy mode for his little one.

The actor also shared beautiful bonding moments, as well as the sleepless nights he has had to endure since he became a dad of two adorable girls.

Despite AY's busy schedule home and abroad, he has shared moment where his newborn kept him up at night as expected.

4. Gbenro Ajibade

Even though Gbenro Ajibade and Osas are no longer married, he makes sure to still be present in their daughter Azariah's life.

The actor and his daughter melted hearts with their father-daughter trips, and a noteworthy moment was the actor flying in to surprise his child on her birthday.

Gbenro and his daughter also rock cute matching outfits.

5. Bovi

Bovi is proud of his children, and he doesn't hesitate to show them off on social media.

Looks like his only daughter is towing the path of fame as this year, she has featured in skits and even opened a show for the comedian.

Bovi is also quick to show off how smart his kids who are now absed abroad are by hanging out with them and sharing their conversations.

6. Flavour

The singer has daughters from two different women, and one adopted son, moments with his kids feels like a cute reunion.

The singer's daughters recently called him 'the best papa' when he surprisingly showed up to pick them from school.

Flavour has however chosen to only post fun moments with his kids online.

Source: Legit.ng