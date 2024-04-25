Outspoken politician Isaac Fayose has sparked massive reactions online with some of his recent utterances about Portable and his relationship

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Fayose gave his two cents about what he thinks of ladies who date or are married to Portable

The Ekiti state man noted that any beautiful lady who's in a relationship with Portable entered into it because of poverty and hunger

Nigerian socialite, politician and businessman Isaac Fayose recently stirred conversations online with his comments about famous Streetpop artist Portable and his women.

The outspoken social commentator was sighted in a viral video sharing a conversation with popular food vendor Ashamu Kunbi.

Isaac Fayose recently created a stir online with some of his comments about controversial Streetpop artist Portable and his baby mamas. Photo credit: @issacfayoseoriginal_/@portable

In the viral video, Isaac Fayose and Kunbi spoke about Portable and his women. During the conversation, Fayose stated that only hungry girls would be in a relationship with Portable.

Fayose bashes Portable and his baby mamas

However, while sharing his thoughts about Portable and his women, Ashamu Kunbi waded in.

She noted that hunger is the reason why a beautiful lady would be in a relationship with Portable or even consider dating him.

The brother of the former Ekiti state governor also reiterated the statement, noting why any normal girl would want to be in a relationship with Portable.

Watch the viral video below:

Portable's fans react to Fayose's comment

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Isaac Fayose's video:

@philip.allu:

"Egbon, I swear to God, Portable fine pass u."

@king_spinall_gold:

"You Sha want make people know you by all means sha."

@tobilobaamusa5:

"Portable wey collect king wife. Is the queen hungry?"

@celebritychefola:

"Egbon u I love n like you so much. But with this talk... Am highly disappointed in you as Egbon Adugbo? Why will you mock Portable like that it's unfair... I love you more than this."

@doux_soft_:

"Na two album diss track he go do for you no worry."

@olamih_certain:

"Funniest part be say portable wife still fine pass that woman."

@official_otunba_hertheycaller:

"You go no sey egbon intentionally wan make portable talk so that egbon can teach him lesson that's why he tagged him."

@ojobamideleoluwasegun:

"@portablebaeby Will surely come for you/her Una go hear word."

@bk_gmb:

"Bros wahala don set oh."

