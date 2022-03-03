Fans, colleagues and family members are trooping into London all in a bid to show support for Nigerian singer Davido

To the pleasant surprise of many, the music star’s baby mama, Chioma Rowland and his son, Ifeanyi, are also on their way to London

Talent manager Ubi Franklin shared an update on his Instagram page as the mother and son are flying with him to the UK

Many were seen in the comment section expressing their joy and satisfaction at the fact that Chioma is still showing support for Davido

With just a few days to Davido’s highly-anticipated O2 Arena show, family members and colleagues in the industry are already arriving in London for the singer.

The latest pair to jump on a flight to the UK is the singer’s baby mama and former lover, Chioma Rowlands, along with their son, Ifeanyi.

Fans happy as Chioma and Ifeanyi hop on a jet to attend Davido's O2 show. Photo: @thechefchi/@ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

Popular talent manager and Chioma’s close friend, Ubi Franklin, took to his Instagram page with pictures showing all three of them chilling inside a plane as they made their way to the country.

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react as Chioma, Ifeanyi fly to London for Davido

As expected, the update comes as a pleasant surprise to fans on social media and many were quick to note their satisfaction in the comment section.

Read some comments sighted below:

wisetola said:

"Love to see it."

lexys_empire said:

"Love always wins."

kay.mumtwins said:

"Omg. This is the most beautiful thing I've seen tonight."

albert.berry01 said:

"Things I love too see."

noble_esther said:

"@thechefchi see how happy I am. Love you sis."

official_cute_hussey said:

"Beautiful chioma❤️."

therayztv said:

"E restrict airflow safe Bro."

Eniola Badmus, Zlatan Ibile storm London ahead of Davido's concert

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Davido’s friends and family have continued to show immense support ahead of his show at the O2 Arena.

Ahead of the big day, some of Davido’s close pals and family members touched down in London.

Actress Eniola Badmus, singer Zlatan Ibile and some of Davido’s family members took to social media with updates showing that they are already on their way.

Source: Legit.ng