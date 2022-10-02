Popular music executive Soso Soberekon has nothing but good words to describe Davido's baby mama, Chef Chi

Soberekon hailed Chioma after Davido shared a picture of him at church for the first time in three years

Many fans and followers of the Nigerian singer have since taken to social media to share their opinions

Popular music executive Soso Soberekon has reacted to a post music star Davido shared via his Instastory.

The DMW boss shared a picture of him in church with the hand of a lady believed to be that of Chioma beside him.

Davido goes to church for the first time in three years. Credit: @sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

OBO added that it was the first time he had gone to church in three years.

Taking to his Instagram page, Soberekon hailed Chioma, saying he could see her handwork.

He shared Davido's picture with his fans and added a caption that read:

"A good woman will drag you closer to God. @thechefchi I see your hand work @davido you remain there ijn!! God is working."

See the post below:

Fans react as Davido goes to church

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

prince_ii:

"Amen amen blessings and gloryyyy !"

doro_dmw55:

"Naso church just see free appearance like that."

007_gold:

"Today offering go different . Na 001 dey church."

tuxtutu:

"Amen , everything go set ❤️❤️❤️, boss show me love ooo ,Sunday dry here "

mondaysinclair:

"I think say nah only me never go church for years now ."

duchessfaustina:

"November the wedding go happen."

delta_boi_swag:

"Same thing with me ever since I met this girl new girl, she rekindled my going to church."

wunnam87:

"May they live together happily forever❤️."

egbudochisom:

"This ship dey carry me dey go where I no know ooo."

Chioma rocks nightgown in Davido's house

Controversial aide Isreal DMW gave life to speculations that his boss, Davido, and his former lover, Chioma Rowland, are dating again.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal shared a photo of Chioma joining Davido at the dining table as he enjoyed a meal.

In his caption, the troublesome aide noted that it is unwise for anyone to meddle in the business of a man and woman.

