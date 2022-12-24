Singer Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, has given social media users a sneak peek into how their family is celebrating the Christmas season

Apparently, Davido, Chioma and some other family members all jetted out of the country to enjoy the holiday season

One video captured Chioma chatting with her sister-in-law while Davido was spotted happily playing with his niece in another

Fans and supporters of Nigerian singer, Davido, have gotten a sneak peek into how the music star is spending the holidays with his family members.

Just recently, Davido’s elder brother, Adewale, took to his Instastory channel with videos captured during a family trip.

Davido, Chioma and other Adeleke family members fly out for Xmas. Photo: @chairmanhkn

Apparently, the Adeleke family members jetted out of Nigeria to another country where they would be spending the Christmas season.

One of the videos shared captured the moment Davido’s woman, Chioma was spotted conversing with her sister-in-law in a waiting area at the airport.

Another clip captured the moment the family members took their spots in different cars waiting to convey them to their destinations.

Davido was spotted playing with his niece in one of the clips as other family members watched the beautiful moment.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

mz_shimmer said:

"God will make everything right for them."

lilzchizzy said:

"Life no pass like this."

passy_goldie said:

"My fave people ❤️ 001 & 002 ❤️."

nneamaka2016 said:

"Wishing them everlasting happiness, God's goodness and mercies shall be their portion now and always, Amen."

mahdiyamohammed said:

"I’m so happy that they bounced back strong, well-done guys..."

ebi_95800 said:

"This would have brought chi to tears. Remembering how he used to play with their son ."

maria_assy said:

"They have started posting them again all over the media, cant they allow them rest?"

