Noel Deyzel’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Noel Deyzel is a South African fitness coach, businessman, social media star, and influencer. He is also well-recognized for being an International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB) heavyweight bodybuilder.

South African International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Heavyweight bodybuilder Noel Deyzel. Photo: @noeldeyzel_bodybuilder

Source: Instagram

Noel Deyzel, alias Daddy Noel, has become an internet sensation. He has a decent following on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Primarily, he is known for sharing workout routines, nutritional tips, lifestyle vlogs, and bodybuilding motivational videos across the platforms. Learn more about him in his biography below.

Profile summary

Real name: Noel Deyzel

Noel Deyzel Nickname: Daddy Noel

Daddy Noel Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 30 September 1984

30 September 1984 Age: 37 years old (as of 2022)

37 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Current residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Religion: Christian

Christian Ethnicity: Unknown

Unknown Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6’2’’

6’2’’ Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 287

287 Weight in kilograms: 130

130 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Mariola Colleen

Mariola Colleen Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Social media influencer, bodybuilder, businessman

Social media influencer, bodybuilder, businessman Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Noel Deyzel’s TikTok: @noeldeyzel_bodybuilder

@noeldeyzel_bodybuilder YouTube: Noel Deyzel

Noel Deyzel’s bio

Where does Noel Deyzel come from? The IFBB bodybuilder was born in South Africa. He was brought up in an abusive household. According to his interview on The Success Bug podcast, his father was abusive towards his mother. At around 12 years old, his parents separated.

His father ended in prison and he spent much of his life in prison.

Noel, a bodybuilder, was raised alongside one elder sister. Her sister is two years older than him. Due to his parent’s separation, his childhood experience was challenging. He helped his mother make chocolate moulds that she sold to support him and his sister.

After a challenging high school learning experience, he joined the University of South Africa (UNISA). He pursued a business course.

How old is Noel Deyzel?

South African YouTuber and bodybuilder Deyzel. Photo: @noeldeyzel_bodybuilder

Source: Instagram

Noel Deyzel's age is 37 years as of 2022. The TikTok star was born on 30 September 1984.

Noel Deyzel’s zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Noel Deyzel's nationality?

He is a South African national.

Career

Between March 2002 and February 2007, Noel worked at GloCell. During the time, he held three positions in the company; technical manager, regional manager, and creative manager.

Noel Deyzel is also an IFBB bodybuilder. He was motivated to venture into bodybuilding at the age of 21. Growing up, he was bullied for being skinny and tall. Currently, he is a fitness coach and offers bodybuilding tips on social media.

Deyzel enjoys a considerable following on social media. He utilizes his following to push his businesses and other brands. At the time of writing, he has over 1.5m followers on Instagram.

Also, his TikTok account has over 4 million followers and 108.5 million total likes on his videos.

He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 5 March 2008. He publishes the same content on the channel as he shares on TikTok and Instagram. Currently, the channel boasts over 1.65 million subscribers. In addition, his videos have garnered over 260 million views.

Noel is also a social media influencer. He is a brand ambassador for YoungLA, a fitness apparel brand.

What company does Noel Deyzel own?

TikTok star Noel Deyzel posing for a picture. Photo: @noeldeyzel_bodybuilder

Source: Instagram

He is the owner and director of Deyzel Industries. The company offers workout and eating plans. They also sell merchandise.

He is also the co-owner of Ryse Supplements. The company deals in a wide range of bodybuilding supplements.

Previously, the YouTube star worked as a Managing Director at Integral Fusion. Integral Fusion is a software company. He worked at the Sandton-based company between March 2008 and July 2011. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has held the same position at Thought Inc. since January 2011.

What is Noel Deyzel's net worth?

His alleged net worth is $1 million. However, this is not the official information about his net worth. His primary sources of income are his businesses, brand endorsement deals, and bodybuilding endeavours.

How tall is Noel Deyzel?

Noel Deyzel's height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm). She weighs around 287 pounds (130 kilograms). Additionally, she has grey eyes and brown hair.

Where does Noel Deyzel live?

He resides in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Noel Deyzel is an IFBB bodybuilder, businessman, social media personality, and influencer. He is the founder of Deyzel Industries and co-owns Ryse Supplements. The TikTok star has gained a vast following due to his motivational content over time.

