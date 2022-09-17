Nigerian singer Davido has once again caused a buzz online over his relationship with his on and off girlfriend, Chioma

The singer sprung into action and defended the mother of his son after an online user threatened to slap her

The netizen had vowed to slap Chioma over the way she congratulated Davido’s brother on his new Bentley

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently rose to his on and off bae, Chioma’s defense, after she was threatened on social media.

It all started when Chioma took to Davido’s brother, Chairman HKN’s page to congratulate him over his newly acquired customised Bentley.

Taking to the comment section, the mother of one dropped a simple congratulatory message that seemed to get on someone’s nerves.

Davido defends Chioma from troll who wanted to slap her. Photos: @davido, @chairmanhkn

She wrote:

“Congrats bro ”

A netizen identified as Bughush7 quickly reacted to Chioma’s comment and accused her of being disrespectful. He called her rude and noted that he would have slapped her if he was the one involved before proceeding to telling her to rephrase her comment.

He wrote:

“You're rude If na me I for slap you rephrase your sentence with respect ✊”

Davido reacts to man threatening to slap Chioma

Not long after the netizen dropped his comment, Davido quickly jumped to Chioma’s defense. The singer asked him who he was planning to slap. He also added that the person was going to run away from Nigeria and that he should bet it.

In his words:

“@bighush7 you go slap who? Ok u go run from Nigeria .. bet it”.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Davido appeared to successfully scare off the troll seeing as he eventually deleted his threatening message to Chioma.

Social media users react as Davido defends Chioma from troll

Davido gallantly standing up for Chioma caught the attention of a number of netizens and they shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Boudicca__london:

“I'm an FC but wizkid left the chat See man doings love him.”

dw_______7:

“Online in-law don enter wahala.”

Gimbiz_couture:

“As it should be.”

Tallbosschic:

“E For ENERGY”

Deji_dc10:

“Davido sha e no Dey play with him people , as it should be .”

i.am.differenttt:

“It's the audacity to slap someones wife for me..... David wan turn John Travolta straight no time.”

Trustgod_001:

“Why him go run for Nigeria nah you get the Nigeria ”

Baronessebiere:

“Calm down David.”

Primrosedodo:

“ well done David, defend your woman.”

Interesting.

