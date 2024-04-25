President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been said to be planning the proposal of N150,000 to N200,000 as the new minimum wage

A source within the office of the SGF made the revelation as the office conveyed a meeting between the federal government and the organised labour

Recall that the NLC and TUC, in their joint submission to the federal government, proposed N615,000 as the new minimum wage

FCT, Abuja - The federal government, under President Bola Tinubu's watch, is said to be proposing a new minimum wage of between N150,000 and N200,000 for the organised sector.

This is as if the government had fixed meetings with the leadership of organised labour. The meeting is expected to take place at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), and government representatives on the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage will be in attendance.

How much Tinubu proposing for new minimum wage emerges Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

FG meets labour leaders over minimum wage

According to This Day, the letter for the meeting was dated April 24 and signed by the permanent secretary to the SGF.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The letter reads in part:

“The purpose of the meeting is to deliberate and agree on the government position on the new minimum wage, which will be presented at the next meeting of the triparted Committee”.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congres (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), have made separate proposals for the new minimum wage, citing what they referred to as the economic realities.

Details of new minimum wage NLC proposed

They have urged the government to adhere to their demands for a living wage that would sustain an average worker over the rising cost of living in the country.

While the NLC had proposed N794,000 as the minimum wage for workers, the TUC proposed a figure of N447,000 per worker.

However, the two unions submitted to the government a proposal for N615,000 as the new minimum wage, stating that it was a reflection of the current economic challenges.

A reliable source in the SGF office disclosed that from all indications, the federal government would consider an amount ranging from N150,000 to N200,000, and it would be tabled before the committee for further negotiation.

Source: Legit.ng