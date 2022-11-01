Nigerian music star Burna Boy has joined many other top celebrities within and outside the country to mourn Davido’s son Ifeanyi

While Burna Boy didn't directly mention Davido or Ifeanyi in his post via his Instastory, he, however, shared two emojis of a bird and heartbreak

The Grammy Award winner's post has been met with applause from many of his fans and followers on social media

Nigerian international artiste and Grammy Award winner Burna Boy has set aside the music rivalry between him and DMW label boss Davido as he joined other celebrities to mourn the singer’s son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who recently passed away.

In a post via his Instastory, Burna Boy shared a bird and heartbreak emoji. While he didn't mention who he was mourning, some netizens concluded the Grammy award winner was mourning Davido's son.

Burna Boy shares cryptic post. Credit: @burnaboy @davido

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Reactions as Burna Boy mourns

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

npalschals:

"Let love lead."

lollyfolly1:

"Does it even matter? Or why do you pple just like creating unecessary headaches for urselves, so u'd rather he posted it twice for 2 diff pple. Haba!!!"

vicbaba1:

"I just saw Burna Boy paying condolences to Davido on IG. That’s love. No parents deserve to lose their wards. May God console Davido and Chioma at this trying moments. Rest In Peace, Ifeanyi. ."

loverboysteel:

"Burna boy to the world This is how to show respect."

abolajireyes:

"It's for take off joor."

thatguyyuzzy:

"Might be for takeoff."

thatleroyguy:

"how will you know if he dedicated to takeoff but not ifeanyi?"

Source: Legit.ng