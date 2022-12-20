Even in silence, Davido continues to show the very reason why he is regarded as the celebrity amongst celebrities

The singer's recent post on Instagram featuring his partner Chioma Rowland has set a new record on Instagram-Nigeria, stirring massive reaction online

The post was made just an hour before he took to the stage to perform at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final

Internationally famous Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known simply as Davido, and his partner Chioma recently shattered and set a new record on Instagram-Nigeria with a post he made on the gram on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The Afrobeat singer made a glorious return to social media on Sunday with a picture he shared of himself and his partner Chioma Rowland. That post has gone on to make a record as the most-liked post and photo ever shared on Instagram by a Nigerian.

Davido's post on Instagram sets a new record as the most liked by a Nigerian on the app. Photo credit: @davido

Davido, who had gone off social media since October 2022, after his beloved first son, Ifeanyi, died in a pool accident, returned to the app with his world cup post.

The post shared has, since Sunday, gone on to garner 1.7m likes with over 220k comments; that's imperious.

See the post by Davido that shook the world:

See how netizens reacted to the report that Davido's post set a new Instagram-Nigerian record

@officialmayorspeaks:

"Safe to say Davido is one of the most loved Nigerians in this generation...We love him."

@ichie_agu1:

"It’s high time you guys start addressing them as Davido and his wife. 001 & 002 are nice people."

@chidoxflash:

"See no cap.. I can categorically say "Davdo & Chioma" are the most admired & loved celebrity couple in Nigeria."

@galarry_:

"001 FOR A REASON."

@timmykmacnicol:

"Is Mr & Mrs Adeleke please....no more Davido and Chioma."

@joejoe.ugwoma:

"Humility of Davido needs to be studied...rich, wealthy, humble and hardworking..."

@rufailo_2149:

"That Davido post of yesterday get view pass wizkid full album."

@marshmoore8:

"Igbo girls are winning."

Davido's Gov uncle hails him as he dances to his Qatar 2022 performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke, the head of government for Osun state, recently got people as a video of him dancing while watching Davido perform at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 world cup final went viral.

The governor, who captioned the viral clip shared on his page, noted that watching Davido's performance put a sweet glee on his face, that of the Adeleke family and on the front of every citizen of Osun state.

Davido, who had been away from the public eye for over a month, finally returned to the stage at the Qatar 2022 World Cup closing ceremony to perform with other global stars.

