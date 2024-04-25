A touching video captured by a young lady, showcasing her mother’s sheer delight in holding her grandchild, quickly became a sensation on TikTok

The grandmother’s genuine happiness was palpable as she lovingly tended to the baby on her lap, her radiant smile reflecting the joy of the moment

The video of family affection struck a chord with viewers, spreading warmth and resonating with the universal experience of grandparenthood

A young lady filmed her mother cradling her grandchild, a moment of joy and elation that swiftly garnered widespread attention on TikTok.

The clip revealed the grandmother’s genuine delight in holding her grandchild.

The Nigerian mother mother carried her grandchild. Photo credit: @lifewithire

Source: TikTok

Mother carries her first granchild

Radiating happiness, the lady attentively cared for the infant in her lap, her beaming smile striking a chord with viewers of the clip, as shown by @lifewithire.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Itsestee08 said:

“My mom will carry my child too.”

Praise wrote:

“Congrats I tap from this blessing Amen.”

Kelechi:

“Brought tears to my eyes.”

Victoriaopeyemi126:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Ihelosen Iyage:

“Claiming this for my mama soon.”

Mzz Baah:

“Congratulations!”

Yemisi:

“Congratulations ..God thank you.”

Olaoluwa:

“Good God.”

Mum shows moment grandmother carried newborn baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a touching video of a Nigerian mum showing her newborn baby receiving a loving embrace from their grandmother has captured the attention of many online.

The new mum, who welcomed her first child into the world, posted the sweet moment that filled her with gratitude and joy.

The video showed the grandma cradling the baby in her arms, rocking her gently, and cooing at the little one.

Lady carries her aged great-grandmother

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared a video of her great-grandmother, and people described the old woman as beautiful.

The lady said the old woman was missing her, so she decided to pamper her nicely.

In the video posted by @mercysochima2, the old woman was in the goat pen when the lady scooped her in her arms. She carried her out like a baby and had her sit down on a bench.

