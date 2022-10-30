Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has caused a massive uproar on social media after he threw shade at his colleagues

The music star took to Snapchat to brag about how he can stop doing music today and still be rich forever

Not stopping there, he noted that henceforth, others should address him as ‘sir’ or ‘daddy’ before calling his name

Wizkid’s subs seemed out of character and fans had a series of interesting reactions to them online

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently went out of character and chose violence on social media as he threw shade at his colleagues in the industry.

The Grammy winning artiste, in a series of posts on his Snapchat profile, lashed out at others and it soon became a trending topic.

In one of the posts, the Made in Lagos star bragged about how he will still be rich if he decides to stop doing music today.

Wizkid shades colleagues, taunts haters. Photos; @wizkidnews, Felaback / Snapchat

Source: Instagram

He added that even if these people asked for help from their dad or mum, they still won’t reach him in wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

“I can stop touching the mic today and y’all lil nigg*as still can’t touch the wealth! Even if u ask ur dad and mom for help. #moreloveLessEgo #Everybody;sDaddy”

In another post, the Star Boy added that he will soon open a class to teach others how to get all they deserve with less work and smart business choices.

In a final note, Wizkid added that from now on, people should either address him as ‘sir’ or ‘daddy’ in front of his name.

He wrote:

“Moving forward! Y’all address me as Sir or daddy before u mention my name! Ok babies!”

See screenshots of the posts below:

Wizkid throws shade at colleagues, causes online stir. Photos: Felaback / Snapchat

Source: UGC

The singer also showed his petty side and posted a photo of him drinking the tears of his haters after his controversial posts.

See below:

Wizkid drinks tears of his haters as he shades colleagues online. Photos: Felaback / Snapchat

Source: Instagram

Nigerians go gaga on social media as Wizkid throws shade

Wizkid’s posts caused a massive uproar on social media as it got people talking on which other musicians he was referring to. Read some of their comments below:

hayuurr:

"E be like person dun offend our daddy o, peace is never an option. Violence is the way"

_deagram:

"I still couldn’t believe that Wizkid typed all this. The man is about to release his album. It’s well o Sir."

missjoyofficial_:

"He said what he said and that’s on PERIODT!!!"

michelledera:

"I’m used to wizkid being quiet...abeg who vex big bird ...#violencetakethewheel "

iamkingdinero2:

" we are not ready for this Version of Wizzy , Make Una go ask Linda "

mahdiyamohammed:

"Who look for my baby trouble now? He hasn’t said anything for long till now"

bobmanny_idris:

"So, Odogwu been dey cap, when e say e rich pass you? "

ucroyal_;

"I doubt wizkid typed this. Can someone take WizKids phone away from Bolu "

This tweep said it was a Wizkid and Burna Boy sub:

Elmah called it album clout:

Hmm.

Wizkid shares rare family photo with Jada and Zion as they rock matching outfits

Wizkid might have helped increase the affection fans have for him after he shared rare family photos online.

Taking a break from his usual self, Wizkid took to his official Instagram page, via his stories, to share cute snaps of himself with his baby mama, Jada, and their son, Zion.

The snaps, which were reportedly taken in Doha, Qatar, showed the music star doting over Zion, as he held on to him.

Source: Legit.ng