Effeminate celebrity James Brown has, in a video, addressed his viral intimate video that got everyone talking online

The crossdresser noted that he is straight as he lashed out at people who criticised him over the leaked tape

James Brown urged the people not to be judgemental about him, Nigerians have reacted differently to his video

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has in an interview spoke about how he has been living his life as an efeminate celebroty.

He addressed the leaked intimate tape with a lady and admitted that he felt devastated by it and could have done everything to prevent it from leaking.

James Brown reacts to leaked tape Credit: @jamesbowndon

James also revealed that he doesn't know the people who leaked it as he expressed that he is straight.

The socialite revealed that he lied about some of his earlier revelation about his HIV status and maintained that he did it to prevent himself from going to prison.

James Brown further noted that the lady he had fun with in the leaked tape was his girlfriend and maintaintained that he never knew how the tape got leaked. '

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to James Brown video

Socical media users have reacted differently to James Brown's public address about his leaked tape.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sallyjordanjune:

"I had too many reactions while watching the video. So in conclusion James you tried to prove a point but the point is not proving. you leaked that video yourself. Unfortunately, you aren’t such a good actor."

Adedoyin.alimi:

"Something he intentionally leaked for reasons best known to him and to trend for this same reason….. He’s the least of our worry atm."

Shugajenny:

"Can this ogbeni just keep quiet biko . Always sounding like a broken record. How do you lie about your health status and think it’s cool?"

Everythingsrosey1:

"I know everyone is trying to survive!!! But this is so irresponsible!!! We shouldn't promote this!!! This generation is getting wesser!!! Lord have mercy!"

