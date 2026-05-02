A young Nigerian lady who works for a company abroad has mentioned the amount she gets paid per hour

She mentioned that she has, in the past, worked for several other companies and spoke about her certificate

At the end of the viral video, she explained to people how she secured the high-paying job that pays in dollars

A Nigerian registered nurse who works for a company in the United States while residing in Nigeria has claimed she earns over N34,399 per hour and explained how she got the job.

The individual made the statement during a TikTok live session with another user in a video attached to the story.

Lady working for foreign company shares salary per hour, explains journey. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/staywithcole/izzyefizzy, Getty Image/Tolu Owoeye

Source: TikTok

Nurse who work for US company trends

At the beginning of the post, the registered nurse, who goes by the TikTok username @staywithcole, mentioned her name and other sensitive details the public should know.

Her statement:

“My name is Chinoba, I'm a registered Nigerian nurse with a bachelor’s degree. I have other licenses and certificates. I am a telehealth nurse in Nigeria, but I work for a U.S. company. I don’t work for Nigerian companies because I see that Nigerian hospitals don’t pay well, and I needed more for myself, so I went into telehealth nursing.”

She spoke about how she got the job and mentioned that before her current role, she had worked for several other companies.

She continued:

“I got jobs through LinkedIn. I’ve worked for several companies.”

“The last company I worked for trusted me. Even when I told them I wanted to resign, they made me their remote HR, so I reply to their emails and everything. That’s basically what I do as a young girl living in Nigeria.”

“I found these companies on LinkedIn. There are other platforms where you can find them, but I do mine from LinkedIn.”

Lady trends after sharing salary and job application story. Photo Source: Tiktok/staywithcole/izzyefizzy

Source: TikTok

@izzyefizzy, who was seen in the video with her, asked about her pay for the job, and the nurse mentioned the minimum rate.

Her words:

“Telehealth nurses are paid per hour. The least you can get is $25 to $30 (N34,399 to N41,279) per hour.”

“You can get more depending on your skills. There are certificates you need to get to secure these jobs. I have links to get those certificates.”

Reactions as nurse mentions hourly pay

Amanda Oprah (RN) added:

"Certifications you need as a telehealth nurse are nursing informatics , Ade management certification health coach certification , ambulatory care nursing certificate."

Princess T shared:

"Can Medical Laboratory science graduates do any of this job online pls."

Arise&shine added:

"Great indeed. Nne pls you need to enlighten your friends and publics who's into Nursing to eradicate poverty and encourage our fellow youths pls. God bless you."

Julia's diaries wrote:

"Please how can I be a tele health worker as a graduate of Pharmaceutical technology."

Celebrity radiographer added:

"Am a Radiographer can I be a tele healthcare giver. Am a Bsc holder."

giftysworld shared:

"Which other course do people without nursing background take?"

Ada Mathew noted:

"Wow indeed information is power."

SHEPHERD INSTITUTE BLOSSOM.SIB stressed:

"We offer the courses too, Certificate and Diploma programs."

Sugarrrrrrr noted:

"We want link ..i have LinkedIn account.. please whats the name of the certification so we can search on Allison... before my session with you."

TeenTalkbyOby noted:

"Telehealth is sweet joor ❤️🥰 I think many Nigerian nurses needs to consider this path."

Mark Vehen said:

"So American company will employ you with a Nigerian nursing license to work as telehealth nurse. Attending to patie."

Lancky Cresco added:

"I don’t believe here. It’s because you can’t source out American jobs stop the cap."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian nurse has shared details of the first salary she received after graduating and becoming a registered nurse.

The lady said she was happy with her first job salary at the time because she felt she was earning more than some of her colleagues who were getting lower pay.

Nigerian nurse in Canada shares monthly salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian nurse living in Canada has shared details of her monthly salary and how she plans her expenses. The nurse said she works as a part-time registered nurse and earns an hourly wage.

She explained that after deductions for tax and other payments, she takes home a reduced monthly income. She also shared how she budgets her salary for the month, including her daily needs and vacation plans.

Source: Legit.ng