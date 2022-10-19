Controversial Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing CEO, sparked hilarious reactions when he openly dragged some celebrities online

She went on Instagram live to lampoon people who are slamming her for supporting socialite IVD over his late wife, Bimbo

Blessing noted that she has helped most of the so-called celebrities during their troubled times and called them hypocrites for not supporting IVD over Bimbo

Relationship expert, Blessing CEO, is not keeping it cool with the people, especially celebrities, who are advising her via dm to stop showing support for underfire businessman, Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna aka IVD.

She warned such celebs that she would insult them if they came to her dm to advise her because they also come to her whenever they run into trouble.

Blessing CEO drags celebs over her involvement in IVD and late wife's saga

Source: Instagram

"It has reached another person's turn just because you are their friends you started advising me to mind my business.

"Most of you so-called celebrities go to clubs and drink with this same man, he will pop Hennesy for all of una. Suddenly he has a problem, you turn your back at him."

Blessing says she doesn't respect the dead

She also urged her followers to always pray that whenever they have a problem, God should raise a stranger who will stand by them.

Blessing noted that all her life, strangers have been helping her and they took her to where she is today.

She slammed people coming for her that if it was a woman that is facing domestic violence, the message would have been different as they would be urging her to ride on. But now they are calling her IVD's side chick.

The relationship expert also noted that she doesn't respect the dead. She wrote:

"You people are so stupid to tell me to consider the dead. You are supposed to consider the living more than the dead. God forbid that I respect the dead. I don't respect the dead."

Nigerians react to Blessing CEO's rant video

Social media users have reacted differently to Blessing CEO's video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Stanbnx:

"The comment Anita and Nkechi made was really sensible and they didn’t lnsult her, they gave a polite advice and that’s how it should be, Why is she taking this so personal? I’m bewildered."

Wendy_adammaa:

"I’m glad them don take down the werey account."

Mz.ereeca:

"Getat! God raised you abi IVD paid you? My dear you still can’t save him. The image laundering you are trying will not work because IVD don cast before."

Xlyteofficial:

"I’ve never seen someone carry another person’s matter on their head as much as this."

Iam_chivick:

"How does she sleep with all this wahala 4 her head, don't she have personal issues to deal with?"

Blessing CEO heaps accusations on the family of late Bimbo

Still on the saga, Legit.ng previously reported that Blessing CEO shared her two cents about the drama between businessman IVD and the family members of his late wife.

Blessing accused the family of the late Bimbo of being after the businessman’s properties and life in a series of Instagram posts.

The relationship expert equally shared evidence to back up her accusations, but netizens kicked hard and asked her to stay off the matter.

