The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi’s third wife, Olori Tobi, took to social media to shower praises on the monarch

The queen showed appreciation to her man for making her wish come true by getting singer, Timi Dakolo, to perform on their wedding day

According to Olori Tobi, it had been her wish for about seven to eight years for Timi Dakolo to sing ‘Iyawo Mi’ on her wedding day

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is in the news again after one of his wives, Olori Tobi, praised him on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the monarch’s wife posted a video compilation from their wedding day and went ahead to explain how the king made her wish come true.

According to Olori Tobi, it had been her consistent wish for about seven or eight years, for top singer, Timi Dakolo, to perform his hit song, ‘Iyawo Mi’ at her wedding.

Ooni of Ife's 3rd wife, Olori Tobi, thanks him for making her dream come true by getting Timi Dakolo to perform at their wedding. Photos: @hrm_queentobiphillips_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

Well, her dream came true after the Ooni got the music star to perform on their wedding day, and it was obviously a core memory for Olori Tobi.

She shared cute videos of herself with the king being loved up as they got married while Timi Dakolo performed for them.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Happy New Month From His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi Ojaja Keji and Her Royal Majesty Queen Tobi Phillips-Ogunwusi.

"It’s been quite a Ride, and we give God All The Glory and Adorations, Because All Power Belongs to God Almighty.

"For about 7-8years I consistently wished that @timidakolo would Sing “Iyawo Mi” Song at my Wedding, and here we are.... ❤️ ✨ Thank You So Much Kabiyesi Mi @ooniadimulaife for making it happen. ❤️ “ E Pe Fun Wa L’ase Eledumare”. Cheers To A New Life. ”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Ooni of Ife’s 3rd wife Olori Tobi appreciates him with touching post

Olori Tobi’s post soon went viral on social media and it got a lot of netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

nancy_phil:

"Abeg if i dream this kind dream..make person wake me up..."

grey_fleur:

"It’s the jumping guy at the back for me."

ojulewastudio:

"No body is saying God When ? Why Naa?"

favorytberry:

"God knws I cant share man with anyone. Never be my portion.."

sparklenistar:

"That song is for exclusive relationships, that's what makes it special. Una plenty na..."

mide_esther:

"God please I don't want this type of dream to come true oo‍."

arabeautysalonandspa:

"Timi just singing n minding the business that pays him."

ziziflipsatl:

"And he is there smiling like he is in love ‍♀️ SMH. Fear Yoruba men"

egob_ekee:

"Wetin concern Timi Dakolo him own na to collect money come sing go him house."

_sueldelioness:

"The way she looks at him soo beautiful and sincere.that’s a luv look. Wishing everyone the best in whatever life they choose for themselves when it comes to settling,cos sincerely it might not make sense to others but if it does to you and makes you happy/fulfilling DO IT and live your life.it is your life,the world will be alright eventually."

judgejudyjudy:

"This is not for the faint of heart sha. Imagine seeing your man looking lovingly at his other wife, then you see the ceremony of another wife with him also looking “lovingly” at her while she caresses and kisses him, then you both see another ceremony of him looking “lovingly”…… phew! My heart is simply not built for that type of stress."

Source: Legit.ng