The Nigerian film industry has continued to remain a booming one as it has continued to remain relevant over the years

The Nigerian entertainment scene has also seen some top celebrities who were known for other things venture into acting and make a name for themselves in Nollywood

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the top celebrities in Nigeria who fall into this category

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly Nollywood, has no doubt experienced a great boom in recent times and it has come as no surprise that some celebrities in other sectors are venturing into acting.

In recent years, a number of top Nigerian celebrities who were famous for other things apart from acting have now tried their hands at being on screen and they seem to be doing great at it.

Top Nigerian celebs who ventured into acting from other careers. Photos: @nancyisime, @tobibakre, @tokemakinwa, @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

The high number of Nigerian celebrities venturing into acting makes one wonder if acting is as easy as they make it seem. Perhaps, their time in the entertainment industry has helped them get used to being watched by a large number of people.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some Nigerian celebrities who were known for other things but later ventured into acting.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1.Tobi Bakre:

Tobi made it into the entertainment scene after he participated in the BBNaija reality show. Shortly after, he became an influencer for brands, a fitness guru, and a media personality before finally trying his hands at acting. He appears to have eased into his career as an actor and is doing great for himself.

2.Nancy Isime:

This is one Nigerian celebrity who has been described by many as a hard worker and it comes as no surprise that she juggles her jobs as an influencer, a media personality and show host with acting. She has starred in a number of blockbuster movies.

3. AY Makun:

A number of Nigerians have described this socialite as an astute businessman seeing as he has continued to remain relevant in the industry despite people’s claims that he is not a funny comedian. AY seems to have pushed all the hate aside to focus on making movies that gets Nigerians talking, whether for good or bad reasons.

4.Mr Macaroni:

This popular Nigerian skit maker is no doubt a favourite of many and he became their fave with his funny skits where he poses as a sugar daddy that gets fleeced by ladies after his money. After a few years seeing him only on social media pages, Mr Macaroni has now appeared in a number of movies and he does not seem likely to stop soon.

5.Bisola Aiyeola:

This Nigerian star started out on the big screen when she participated in popular music reality show, Project Fame and then went on to also participate in BBNaija a few years later. Bisola is no doubt multi-talented and she has moved from being just a musician like she was known for to becoming a full fledged actress.

6.Toke Makinwa:

Toke Makinwa has always been known in Nigerian entertainment circles as a media personality. However, all of that has changed and she has now added acting to her resume. She has starred in major blockbuster movies such as Sugar Rush, Glamour Girls, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, to name a few.

7.Banky W:

This is one Nigerian celebrity who seems to be a jack of all trades and has proven to be very versatile. He is a successful musician, talent manager, politician and also an actor. He has starred in movies such as The Wedding Party, Up North, and more.

8.Basketmouth:

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, is more than just a funny man and he has been able to display that he can move with the tides and still remain relevant in the industry. From being a stand up comedian, to a music star, he is also known to be a good actor. Despite his background as a comic, Basketmouth has also starred in movies where he played serious roles such as Brotherhood.

9.Falz:

This Nigerian rapper is also a lawyer, an activist, a skit maker and a great actor. He seems to always be on his a-game no matter what task he ventures into and acting is one of them. He has starred in movies such as Quam’s Money and Brotherhood, to name a few.

10.Ikechukwu:

This top Nigerian rapper is one celebrity who has also tried his hands at acting and fans seem to love him more for it. Ikechukwu starred in The Wedding Party and his performance had fans wanting him to act more.

Source: Legit.ng