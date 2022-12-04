Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, is in the news again, this time for her antics in Ile Ife

The movie star had attended an event hosted by the Ooni of Ife and she was seen twerking in his presence

The video trended online and caused a massive buzz from many including her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, who shaded her

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has once again made controversial headlines on social media.

The movie star was recently a guest in Ile Ife after she attended an event hosted by the Ooni, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

In a video making the rounds online, Nkechi was seen dancing on stage with other guests as they tried to entertain the king.

Video trends as Nkechi Blessing Sunday twerks in front of Ooni of Ife. Photos: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

The actress’ dance steps however stood out as she was seen shaking her big backside in front of the Yoruba monarch.

In the viral clip, NBS made sure to hold her outfit to enable her dance better in front of the king.

Not stopping there, the movie star also noted that the Ooni later thanked her for making the event interesting.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Nkechi Blessing says Ooni of Ife told her she made the event interesting. Photo: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boo Falegan shades her over viral video

The video of Nkechi Blessing shaking her behind in the Ooni of Ife’s face soon spread on social media and it got a number of people talking including her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan.

Taking to his Instagram story, Falegan appeared to throw shade at the actress. See the video and a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react to video of Nkechi Blessing twerking in Ooni of Ife’s face

Read what some netizens had to say about the viral dance video below:

ade.xo.xo:

"Wetin be this na "

duch_sucre:

"She was really twerking for the Ooni oooo"

ay.squaree:

"Na wa oh, all these shaking just because she wants to become a 7th wife, i weep in korean language "

princess09beauty:

"she gat to do wat she gat to do."

angeldonc:

"You must notice me by force "

beautifulone_kiddies:

"Jesus this is highly embarrassing, I covered my face ohhh lawd."

akinsowonbukola:

"I'm speechless.should this be allowed in the palace or around an Oba?Oba of Ile ife for that matter."

miss_elusakin:

"I’m embarrassed on her behalf."

miragold411:

"Class is everything sha!!!!!if I be man I go too like reserved and classy women"

offical_bigchi:

"She’s living her life please."

heefeeyoluwah_:

"Nkechi mean business oo"

mg_accesoriesandmore:

"U people should just rest and let her live her life … Haha …. she is making and u are here taking paracetamol on her Headache…Enigbadun."

remkeshy:

"You would never see Ọba Sijuwade, Olubadan, Oba of Benin..... in this kind of place. The throne of Ọni of ifẹ has lost its class."

Nkechi Blessing says she can buy a man if she wants

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Nkechi Blessing was in the news again after she made another controversial statement which got everyone talking.

During a live video on Instagram, the controversial actress was talking about marriage and how it wasn’t a must for everyone to get married.

Nkechi, however, said if she wanted a man to marry, she could buy one “with the little money she has” and put him in her house.

