Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing's breakup with her politician ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan was a messy one, and the ugly drama went on for weeks

Despite the fact that the actress claims to have moved on, she never misses an opportunity to show that she dated Falegan by chance

In an interview with the women of Your View, the movie producer disclosed that she only wanted to use the politician but ended up in a relationship instead

In an interview with the women of Your View TVC, controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing once again gave details of her relationship with her ex, Opeyemi Falegan.

She also talked about moving on with another man and trying to match the love her ex gave her before their dramatic split.

Nkechi Blessing says she used her ex

On if she still loves the politician, Nkechi noted that she is over him 100%, and he loved her more than she did but messed up when she was trying to level up.

She continued by saying she broke up with an ex in America and in the heat of the break up, he started posting another unidentified woman.

According to her, Falegan was still asking her out, and she decided to use him to get back at her abroad ex but landed in a relationship instead.

Nkechi further disclosed while blushing that she is now dating someone genuinely and he is a 27-year-old man while she is 33 and he makes her feel like a baby.

On posting him online, the actress added that they have not defined what they have, but they are friends for now, just going with the flow.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi's revelation

kinghashthattag:

"Behavior like this, next thing Nigerian Ministry of Information will ban interviews..... The information is not informing... It's disturbing!! "

best_dressed_nigerians:

"I’m beginning to think this woman was the problem tbh."

kinky_vee:

"Everything I know about this lady I knew against my will. She talks too much."

ms_adeola:

"Okay we’ve heard and you rest and move on totally in peace "

kemz_kemzy:

"How you speak have a lot to say about your person. Being classy is not by bone straight hair or Nicely dressed."

geminiduty:

"This woman should stop talking biko, I am embarrassed for her."

Nkechi Blessing says she's dating a 60-year-old man

Actress Nkechi Blessing made it her duty to drag her ex in the mud while revealing some unpleasant secrets about him.

In a video sighted online, Nkechi revealed that she moved on already as she was dating a 60-year-old man who gives her peace.

Unlike the actress' ex, her new lover is not on social media, and she feeds him info from online drama.

Source: Legit.ng