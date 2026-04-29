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Fela Kuti’s Grandson Trends Online As He Exposes His Parents’ Bedroom Activities on Livestream
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Fela Kuti’s Grandson Trends Online As He Exposes His Parents’ Bedroom Activities on Livestream

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Ayo Kuti, son of Nigerian Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti, is still a topic of discussion online as he trends online
  • Legit.ng earlier reported that the young talent revealed his early sexual decisions influenced by his father
  • A clip from a livestream shared details about his parents’ bedroom lifestyle, triggering reactions

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Ayo Kuti, son of Nigerian Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti, is still trending online following his live session with media personality Davreal.

Legit.ng earlier reported that during the streaming session, Ayo revealed that he lost his bedroom purity at the age of 16, a choice he said was influenced by his father’s own experience.

Ayo Kuti shocks internet with livestream revelation about his parents
Fela Kuti’s grandson trends after exposing family secrets online Credit: @ayokuti, @femikuti
Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, he also made claims about his parents’ sleeping arrangements, attributing it to health-related concerns involving STDs

“My parents do not also sleep on the same bed because of STD’s; we don’t do that in our house”

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The comments quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Seun Kuti, Fela's youngest son, revealed that his late mother, Fehintola Funmilayo Anikulapo-Kuti, secretly smuggled Indian hemp to the legendary Afrobeats pioneer while he was in prison.

According to the Afrobeats singer, his mother deliberately hid the illicit substance inside bread and used him as an unsuspecting delivery boy.

As a young boy, Seun Kuti said he was completely unaware of the contraband he was carrying. He recalled visiting the Panti police station, where his mother bought the bread and explicitly instructed him to hand it over directly to his father.

“We were going to visit my father at Panti, and my mum bought bread to give to him. She hid ‘Igbo’ inside the bread and asked me to hand it over when we got there.”

On the journey home, his older sister asked if he realised the delivered bread contained hidden drugs.

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Singer Femi Kuti’s son Ayo breaks silence on beating a family record in bedroom activities

Their mother had intentionally kept the young boy in the dark because she fiercely worried he might accidentally expose the daring plot to police officers.

“My mum had told her, but didn’t tell me because she knew I might have said something to the police.”

Seun Kuti noted that he actively visited his father in multiple detention facilities during his childhood, naming Ikoyi Prison, Kirikiri Prison, Panti, and Alagbon.

Femi Kuti’s son Ayo trends after controversial late-night livestream
Ayo Kuti fela sparks outrage with shocking livestream revelation Credit: @ayokuti, @femikuti
Source: Instagram

Ayo Kuti spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

pair.pressure said:

"What did we just read? Our eyes dey pain us 😳."

@Fargo5p said:

"So your parents have STDs?"

@LIGTUNES said:

"This boy mouth no get filter."

__.ekene said:

"E get some kain thing wey even FBI no fit beat out of me.. smh."

wonuola_ani said:

"Lion no dey born goat abi how dey take talk am😂."

Fela enters the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, became the first African artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the United States.

Read also

Uzor Arukwe shares emotional story of family rejection despite his massive Nollywood success

The historic announcement was made during an airing of American Idol, placing the Nigerian icon in the Early Influence category alongside other global stars.

This major recognition happened just months after the legendary singer made history by receiving a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award for his enduring global impact.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsAfrobeats
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