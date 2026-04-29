Ayo Kuti, son of Nigerian Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti, is still a topic of discussion online as he trends online

Legit.ng earlier reported that the young talent revealed his early sexual decisions influenced by his father

A clip from a livestream shared details about his parents’ bedroom lifestyle, triggering reactions

Ayo Kuti, son of Nigerian Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti, is still trending online following his live session with media personality Davreal.

Legit.ng earlier reported that during the streaming session, Ayo revealed that he lost his bedroom purity at the age of 16, a choice he said was influenced by his father’s own experience.

Fela Kuti’s grandson trends after exposing family secrets online Credit: @ayokuti, @femikuti

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, he also made claims about his parents’ sleeping arrangements, attributing it to health-related concerns involving STDs

“My parents do not also sleep on the same bed because of STD’s; we don’t do that in our house”

The comments quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions.

Watch him speak below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Seun Kuti, Fela's youngest son, revealed that his late mother, Fehintola Funmilayo Anikulapo-Kuti, secretly smuggled Indian hemp to the legendary Afrobeats pioneer while he was in prison.

According to the Afrobeats singer, his mother deliberately hid the illicit substance inside bread and used him as an unsuspecting delivery boy.

As a young boy, Seun Kuti said he was completely unaware of the contraband he was carrying. He recalled visiting the Panti police station, where his mother bought the bread and explicitly instructed him to hand it over directly to his father.

“We were going to visit my father at Panti, and my mum bought bread to give to him. She hid ‘Igbo’ inside the bread and asked me to hand it over when we got there.”

On the journey home, his older sister asked if he realised the delivered bread contained hidden drugs.

Their mother had intentionally kept the young boy in the dark because she fiercely worried he might accidentally expose the daring plot to police officers.

“My mum had told her, but didn’t tell me because she knew I might have said something to the police.”

Seun Kuti noted that he actively visited his father in multiple detention facilities during his childhood, naming Ikoyi Prison, Kirikiri Prison, Panti, and Alagbon.

Ayo Kuti fela sparks outrage with shocking livestream revelation Credit: @ayokuti, @femikuti

Source: Instagram

Ayo Kuti spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

pair.pressure said:

"What did we just read? Our eyes dey pain us 😳."

@Fargo5p said:

"So your parents have STDs?"

@LIGTUNES said:

"This boy mouth no get filter."

__.ekene said:

"E get some kain thing wey even FBI no fit beat out of me.. smh."

wonuola_ani said:

"Lion no dey born goat abi how dey take talk am😂."

Fela enters the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, became the first African artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the United States.

The historic announcement was made during an airing of American Idol, placing the Nigerian icon in the Early Influence category alongside other global stars.

This major recognition happened just months after the legendary singer made history by receiving a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award for his enduring global impact.

Source: Legit.ng