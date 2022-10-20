The Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi has again sparked reactions online as he picks yet another wife making it his sixth in the space of two months

The two newest wives to join the harem of the Ooni are Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi, the fifth, and Princess Temitope Adesegun, his sixth

Oba Enitan, who was once married before ascending the throne of Ile-Ife, has since been officially married to eight different women, including Olori Naomi Silekunola

Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II) is one of the first-class monarchs of the Yoruba nation and the Arole of the Oduduwa empire, the Ooni of Ile-Ife.

He is one of the most talked about traditional rulers in Nigeria at the moment, owing mostly to his humanitarian works.

The Ooni of Ife has been trending online for recently going on a wedding spree of six new women. Photo credit: @ooniadimulaife@yeramoses/@mariam_anako_ogunwusi/hrhashleyafolashade

Source: Getty Images

Since September 6, 2022, when the Ooni married Mariam Anako, his third publicly known marriage, he has taken six more new wives.

His marriage to Anako came nine months after he and his ex-wife Princess Naomi Silekunola had parted ways. However, they share a son, Prince Tadenikawo.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In this article, Legit.ng has highlighted all seven new wives of the Ooni of Ife and things you need to know about them.

1. Olori Mariam Ogunwusi nee Anako

Olori Mariam Anako is an Ebira woman from Kogi state. Before she married the Ooni, she worked at Nestoil Limited, an engineering procurement, construction and commissioning company within the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

She is believed to be in her 30s. Olori Anako, according to reports, lost her father at a very young age, while her mother is an ex-senior police officer and an active political to date.

Anako is also reported to have been raised by the former inspector general of police, Mohammed Abubakar.

2. Olori Elizabeth Opeoluwa Ogunwusi nee Akinmuda:

Olori Elizabeth Opeoluwa is Ooni's fourth public wedding since ascending the throne. Her marriage came just hours after Mariam Anako became the royal father's wife.

The new queen is reported to be from Ondo state, and it is believed that she is based in Scotland as an electronic data processor.

3. Olori Tobi Philips:

On October 9, 2022, exactly a month after the Ooni married Olori Elizabeth, and he took a new queen, Tobi Philips.

Olori Tobi is a native of Okitipupa, Ondo state. Reports say she had worked for the Ojaja for over six years before becoming his wife.

The former beauty queen is a fashion entrepreneur and a model by trade. Tobi is the owner of the QTP luxury fashion outlet.

She is a marine science graduate from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). In 2012, OloriTobi won the World Miss University Africa (WMUA) beauty pageantry.

4. Princess Ashley Adegoke:

Like in his last four marriages, the Ooni of Ife was absent during the wedding ceremony of himself and Princess Ashley Adegoke. However, his chiefs, guards, and his staff of office were all present to represent him.

Olori Ashley was born into a ruling family in Ile-Ife, the Lafigido. The princess is a certified chartered accountant with a master's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Greenwich.

She currently runs a private business in the UK. Olori Ashley also owns an NGO, the Ashley Adegoke Foundation; it caters for the less privileged, focusing on widows.

5. Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi:

Born a royal, Olori Aderonke is the fifth newly wedded wife of the Ooni of Ife. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Ooni Ajagun Ademiluyi.

She is a law graduate of West London University. She founded the African Fashion Week London in 2012.

In 2014 she founded a sister program named Africa Fashion Week Nigeria. In 2017 alongside the Ooni, she co-founded the QMA international initiative.

She is the founder of Sarah Forbes Bonetta, a non-profit organisation that seeks to support the education of less privileged young girls in Nigeria and across Africa.

Olori Aderonke has produced over 20 fashion shows both in Africa in Europe.

6. Princess Temitope Adesegun:

The latest to join the long list of new oloris of the Ile-Ife monarch is Princess Temitope Adesegun. She is a Lagos-based media personality with vast experience working in the public and private sectors.

She was the personal assistant to the former secretary to the Lagos state government, Princess Aderenle Adeniran Ogunsanya, under the Babatunde Raji Fashola administration.

Olori Temitope is a graduate of business administration from the University of Lagos.

She used to be the anchor of the program Lagos state public health advocacy program, Health-Wise, the show ran for over four years.

The traditional wedding of Princess Temitope Adesegun took place on October 24, 2022.

Funny reactions as Ooni of Ife ties the knot with 5th wife, set to marry his 6th

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Social media came alive when the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, took his fifth wife just five days after marrying his fourth one.

The monarch married Olori Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi, in an elaborate royal wedding on Thursday, October 20, at his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun state and videos from the event have made it to social media.

His marriage to Princess Aderonke came just five days after marrying his fourth wife, Princess Ashley Adegoke, on October 15.

Source: Legit.ng