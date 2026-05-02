An old video of a petition being filed against Usman Nuhu, the officer who allegedly took Mena’s life, has surfaced online

In the recording, the House of Representatives member speaking about the officer accused him of brutality and intimidation

The video has stirred up uproar among fans, who called it a political tool and insisted that justice must be served

More videos about Usman Nuhu, the police officer who took Mena Ogidi’s life in Delta State, have emerged.

A few days ago, the brutal way Mena’s life was taken surfaced online, with many reacting to the incident.

Reactions trail petition filed against Delta state officer. usman Nuhu. Photo credit@harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu had earlier shared an update on the singer and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Another social media activist, Oris Lucky, also provided an update on the nature of the firearm found with Mena.

He stated that the firearm is usually issued by armed authorities, suggesting that those involved should be aware of what happened to the singer.

In another video making the rounds, House of Representatives member Honourable Nnamdi Ezechi, who represents Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in Delta State, also spoke on the matter. According to him, Nuhu has been accused of intimidating and brutalising citizens in the state.

Delta Killing: Usman Nuhu continued to trend over Deltastate killing. Photo credit@harrisdongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

Fans react to video about Nuhu

Reacting, fans expressed disappointment in the police after hearing the lawmaker’s claims. They stated that Nuhu should have been disciplined two years ago when a petition was reportedly filed against him.

Some also called out Delta State Police Public Relations Officer Bright Edafe, who had said he knows Nuhu while speaking about the incident.

They questioned why the petition was allegedly ignored and insisted that Mena’s case must not be treated the same way.

Fans called for a proper investigation into the matter as more updates continue to surface.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Delta killing: Reactions as more updates surface

Legit.ng complied reactions of fans as seen below:

@coded__dj reacted:

"Abeg make Una help us paste Usman address… his family sha know no peace."

@mimxx___ shared:

"Instead of deploying him to fight Boko haram as him like trigger and intimidation, They rather transferred him from one part of delta to another part."

@ henryknightfire shared:

"This same officer that Bright said he knows quite well not to behave in this way??? Omoh! Bright don turn brightless for my eye."

@move_of_god commented:

"Him cup don finally full and he finally met his Waterloo."

@___itzsam88 wrote:

"Bro that police guy go done kpai 100s of people."

@tums09 shared:

"That mean Nuhu is a political tool. He is playing a vital role for politicians that is why they are sweeping his atrocities under the carpet."

Akpororo speaks about Delta killing

Legit.ng had reported that Akpororo shared his take on the viral video of the upcoming singer whose life was brutally taken in Delta state by a policeman.

He shed more light on the suspected individuals who have not been arrested in the case and urged the police to take action.

Many agreed with his stance and also stated what should be done, while criticising the Nigeria Police Force over the behaviour of the officer.

Source: Legit.ng