Nigerian singer Portable got people talking after he revealed that he founded two dreaded cult groups, one of which is one million boys

In his statement, he mentioned a number of people, and one of them, Sam Larry, has taken to social media to call out the singer

According to Larry, he is a show promoter who assisted Portable, and he has no idea what the singer was on about

Popular singer Portable got himself into a mess when he claimed to be the founding father of one million boys and another cult group.

In his statement, the singer asked people to ask one Sam Larry and a couple of other people to back up his claim.

Sam Larry says he has nothing to do with one million boys Photo credit: @samlarryy/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

I only did you a favour

Sam Larry refused to be dragged into Portable's mess, and the show promoter in a video revealed that he only met the singer recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The show promoter continued by saying that he did Portable a favour, and the singer decided to tarnish his image.

He angrily told Portable to forget they ever met and affirmed that he has no affiliation whatsoever with Portable's one million boys.

Larry also shared a screenshot of his conversation with Portable, who apologised that he was only catching cruise.

He wrote on Instagram:

"In regard to the trending topic about 1 Million Boys.. I am a promoter and I only knew @portablebaeby few months ago when he released the trending song Zazoo.. I took him for a show in Kenya and also in Dubai .. Please I advise everyone to disregard what he said stating I and 4 others mentioned knew about him been the founder of 1 million Boys .. I don’t have any association to the criminal group which caused pains and havoc to us during the lockdown and I also made a call through to @portablebaeby that I have cancelled all ties with him and he should never contact me again because this is a big stain to my name."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Sam Larry's disclaimer

lawi_t:

" Omo!!! This Portable is an alakoba."

realmcfish:

"That portable no just get sense sha . Egbon I trust u sha."

swag_omoluabi:

"This is what happen ,when u talk too much, he want use his own koba samlarry now."

ichie_agu1:

"Y’all should stop forcing this boy on us against our wish . Nawaoo."

db_naturals_:

"Very Yeye boy.. Let him kuku go and chill in jail."

dj_joe_silver:

"Knowing portable now is becoming risky."

I didn't know I was going for APC rally

Portable took to social media to reveal that his life was being threatened and decided to clear the air over his actions.

In a video, the singer issued a disclaimer as he noted that he had no idea he was going for an APC rally in Osun state.

According to him, he was called and paid for a show which he missed, and he showed up in the state on the third day to honour the contract he signed.

Source: Legit.ng