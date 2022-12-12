The year 2022 is gradually coming to an end and it is an interesting time to recount how some celebrities spent their hard-earned money

Legit.ng compiled a list of singers, movie stars and skit makers among other entertainers who made their parents happy with expensive gifts

Skitmakers DeGeneral, BrainJotter and actress Funmi Awelewa and several other superstars feature in this list

Nothing beats the excitement of becoming successful and having the opportunity to pay back all the sacrifices of one’s parents.

This sums up the stories of people featured in this list that takes a look at successful entertainers who went above and beyond for their parents in 2022.

From expensive cars to mansions, these superstars enjoyed a feeling of fulfilment after handing over the keys to their mothers and fathers.

Check them out below:

1. Actress Juliete Ekeson

February 2022 was a special month for the Nollywood diva as she finally ticked a huge item off her bucket list.

The actress splashed millions on a mansion for her mother in Abuja and shared the good news on social media.

2. Brain Jotter

Skitmaker Brain Jotter got many people feeling emotional on social media after sharing a video showing the moment he gifted his mum a car.

BrainJotter made sure to present the car to his mum at the market where she sells and fellow traders joined to witness the beautiful moment.

3. Destiny Etiko

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko gifted her mum a late birthday gift back in August 2022 when she clocked a new age.

A touching video captured the moment Etiko's mum was led outside to check out the new car her daughter splashed millions on.

4. Skimaker DeGeneral

Humour-merchant DeGeneral was hailed by fans and colleagues on social media after unveiling the mansion he built for his parents.

A video shared online captured the moment he told friends who accompanied him to the mansion that it is for his parents.

5. Singer Buju

To celebrate his father's birthday some months ago, singer BNXN aka Buju bought a new car for his old man.

The singer shared an emotional video on social media showing the moment his parent checked out the ride and threw his hands in the air just like a happy kid.

6. Portable

The controversial singer no doubt had an amazing 2022 and he made sure to positively influence the lives of those around him.

Portable excitedly took to social media as he shared the news of a new automobile he acquired for his father.

7. Georgina Ibeh

Nollywood actress Georgina Ibeh also made the list of popular superstars who went the extra mile to make their parents happy.

Some months ago, Ibeh celebrated her mother's birthday by acquiring a new car for her. A video shared online captured the moment her mum broke down in tears of joy as she checked out the new ride.

8. Luchy Donalds

Just some weeks ago, actress Luchy Donalds made the unthinkable happen for her father as she gifted him a new car.

"May God keep blessing me to make you happier than you appear in the pictures and videos sent to me as you received this gift. My hard man father cried on this special day," she wrote on Instagram.

9. Funmi Awelewa

Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa flooded her IG page with photos as she announced a newly completed one-storey building for her mum.

The movie star explained that God has blessed her so she can in turn take good care of her family members. Many commended the movie star.

