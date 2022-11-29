All appears not to be well between Nigerian singer Wizkid and his partner, Jada Pollock, going by their social media posts

Jada recently shared a cryptic tweet online where she noted that taking arguments to social media will never end well

This came hours after Wizkid posted on Snapchat that he has been single for so long and needs to find himself ‘one or two’

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid and his partner and manager, Jada Pollock, seem to be having issues in their relationship, which has found its way to social media.

Jada, who has been known to keep a somewhat low profile on social media, shared a tweet that had many guessing that their relationship was facing troubles.

In a now-deleted tweet, the mother of two had posted that she was controlling her emotions.

Wizkid's Jada reacts after singer claimed to be single, causes stir. Photos: @jada_p_, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

In another tweet that was also taken down, she added that taking arguments to social media will never end well.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her tweets came after Wizkid had shared online that he has been single for a long time and hinted at wanting to get ‘one or two’.

See screenshots of Jada’s deleted posts below:

Nigerians speak on Jada’s reaction to Wizkid claiming he is single

Wizkid and Jada’s posts soon went viral on social media and got a number of fans concerned. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

obinwanne01:

"Na you now dey let us know say Una get argument, before we been think say wizy dey on cruise."

shapeessentials:

"She just had their second baby."

pearl.oku:

"They’ll be fine."

vintagewearl:

"Believe them at ur own risk."

_ai.shah_:

"That’s a very low thing to do. He did that to just to pepper her ? This is why you should avoid short men."

bestdressednigerians:

"It’s not easy keeping a man every other lady wants to yourself.. na by the Grace of God."

tonia.gram_:

"People saying that he should stop bringing his issues online, how many times you don see Wizkid tweet or write anything online?? Leave my Machala alone. If he says he’s single, then he is."

trina_joness:

"How do women date men that treat them like this ? Like he always disrespecting you in public n showing the world he doesn’t want you but you want to force yourself to be wife."

_phoenixgold:

"Wizkid will never marry JADA! Jada played wizkid by getting pregnant for him, wizkid won't fall into her antics of getting him into marriage. Why stay with a woman when you can have all the women?"

_like2love:

"Not easy to be with someone who can say whatever they want on social media without considering your feelings . It takes courage and tolerance."

princessbase_:

"Jada p is going through a lot."

leaddyskincare:

"Wizkid’s Cruise is disrespectful honestly. Whether Jada likes it or not‍♀️‍♀️."

Cubana Chiefpriest confirms Davido and Chioma are married

Meanwhile, Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, recently seemed to confirm Davido’s marriage to Chioma on social media.

On his official Instagram page, the socialite shared a photo of the couple with Davido’s father and another family member.

However, Chiefpriest’s caption caught the attention of many after he called them all Adeleke's.

Source: Legit.ng