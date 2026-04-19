A video of what happened to UK influencer Klaudia Glam has surfaced online, with fans expressing concern for her safety

In the recording, she was seen leaving a club when she got into an altercation with a woman, who then took action against her

Netizens were angered after hearing the reason behind the woman’s action against the influencer, with many warning other women

Fans are praying for UK influencer Klaudia Glam after a video of what happened to her surfaced online.

The fashion influencer had gone clubbing, and while leaving the venue, she allegedly had a heated argument with another woman.

Reactions as UK Influencer Klaudia battles for life after being run over by woman. Photo credit@klaudiaglam

Source: Instagram

Out of anger, the woman entered her car and allegedly hit Glam, along with a man who was trying to stop her from driving off.

Alleged reason woman hit Glam surfaces

It was stated in the post that the reason behind the woman’s action was allegedly over another man.

Passers-by and friends of the fashion icon rushed to the scene to assist her and take her for treatment. They were also seen helping the man, who was also injured in the process.

Fans pray for Klaudia Glam after accident as she gets hit by woman. Photo credit@klaudiaglam

Source: Instagram

Fans react to horrible scene

Reacting after learning the alleged reason behind the attack on the fashion influencer, many criticised the woman, saying she risked her freedom over a man.

According to them, the man involved might already be with another woman and enjoying his life elsewhere.

They added that people should think of the consequences, including prison, before taking drastic actions, and advised women not to allow emotions to lead them into regretful decisions.

Fans also prayed for Klaudia Glam and asked about her condition, while some speculated about the severity of her injuries.

Here is ther troubling Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of the brand influencer. Here are comments below:

@dahcoochiehub commented:

"Because of man? Like make it make sense please, you sacrificed your freedom for years in prison because of a man that will be getting a lot of ladies during your time behind bars! Omo una dull oo."

@poshest_hope wrote:

"And the dude she did this for might be in the arms of another woman o . My gender never learns."

@braimohpreshy shared:

"2026 and my gender are still fighting because of a man."

@meeday_minaj stated:

"Before I do anything,I always think of prison."

@sbldiamond01 reacted:

"Because of man or because money in his hands and she’s no fine reach the one wey she ran into."

@_queen.mie.mie wrote:

"What was she thinking??? Jezzz because of Dracula."

Enioluwa speaks about finding love in Tanzania

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Enioluwa had opened up about finding love in his Tanzanian girlfriend, Phina, as he shared how they met.

The actor and influencer had been sharing loved-up moments with Phina for quite a while, and many thought he was promoting her brand.

A few people, even if he fell in love with a Tanzanian because of his friends, Priscilla, who married a Tanzanian singer. Fans were happy for them, as they wished them well and prayed for their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng